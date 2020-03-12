What's happening with cruises in Charleston as coronavirus concerns escalate

You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
As concerns about the spread of the coronavirus escalate worldwide, cruise ships have come under scrutiny.
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned U.S. citizens, especially those who have underlying health conditions, to not travel by cruise until the threat of the virus, known as COVID-19, subsides.
Since that announcement, the World Health Organization officially labeled the disease's spread as a pandemic, and President Donald Trump announced widespread restrictions on travel into the U.S. from Europe.
In Charleston, cruise ship activity continued uninterrupted this week. Carnival's Sunshine ship, which has had its home at Union Pier for about a year, landed around 6 a.m. Thursday.
Throughout the morning, the few thousand passengers who were onboard made their way off the Sunshine and into downtown Charleston.
For many of the travelers rolling their luggage off the ship and waiting for their ride shares, concern was low. Passengers largely said they felt safe on the ship and didn't find a reason to be concerned.
"I'd do it again in a heartbeat," said Gene Pardee, a Charleston resident who had just gotten off the ship.
Pardee said he "felt safe the whole time," describing how crews encouraged passengers to frequently use hand washing stations and hand sanitizer. At food stations that would typically be self-serve, crew members served passengers instead, he said.
Another passenger, Colleen Jenkins, said she thought the ship may not have been quite as full as it usually is, but, like Pardee, said she wasn't worried.
"I thought they kept us well-informed," she said.
Crews took every person's temperature before they were allowed on the ship and asked that they fill out forms with questions about recent illnesses and travel, passengers said.
Passengers said they were not screened again before they got off the ship. The Post and Courier has contacted Carnival for more details on its screening procedures.
U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit said there were no reports of sick passengers displaying any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 on the Sunshine before it came into Charleston's port Thursday morning.
But beyond that street of vacationers, some residents were concerned that, if cruise ships continue to be allowed to come through Charleston's port, the community could be more vulnerable to the spread of the virus.
Catherine, who asked that her last name not be used, said her "heart sank" when she saw the cruise ship in the harbor Thursday morning.
"I have two small babies," she said. "When I see a cruise ship, it just makes me feel uneasy."
While cruise activity has not been interrupted in Charleston yet, major pleasure ship cancellations were announced Thursday morning.
Carnival Corporation said it would suspend operations of its Princess Cruises for two months. Two Princess ships — one in Japan in January and another in California this month — had to quarantine thousands of passengers because of the virus.
Viking Cruises also canceled all cruises until May 1.
As of Thursday afternoon, no cruise ship calls at the Port of Charleston had been canceled, according to Ports Authority spokeswoman Liz Crumley.
Below are answers to a couple common questions about cruise activity in Charleston:
Does the city of Charleston decide if cruise ships can come into the port?
The city has said that it has "no legal authority over cruise ship landings or departures," but its emergency management team has been in contact with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, which are responsible for monitoring cruise ships coming into and out of the port.
The CDC requires cruise vessels destined for U.S. ports to report instances of death or illness on the ship.
If a ship were to report that a passenger or passengers have shown signs of the novel strain of the coronavirus, the U.S. Coast Guard would have the authority to deny the ship entry, VanderWeit said.
Mayor John Tecklenburg has scheduled a meeting with S.C. Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome for Friday, and they plan to discuss this issue of cruise ship activity in Charleston and the spread of COVID-19.
What cruise ships come to Charleston?
Charleston is the home port for Carnival's Sunshine cruise ship, which can hold up to 3,002 passengers — almost 1,000 more than the smaller Ecstasy that had been sailing out of Charleston until early last spring.
The Sunshine left Charleston on Saturday and returned early Thursday morning. It's scheduled to depart with new passengers again later this afternoon. Those travelers are expected to be back early Monday morning.
Carnival's cruises out of Charleston go to either the Bahamas or the Caribbean.
In addition to Carnival's Sunshine, other pleasure ships make stopovers in the Holy City. The S.C. Ports Authority posts a schedule of planned cruise ship stops.