What is MIS-C? Mysterious coronavirus side effect in children explained.

COLUMBIA — On Sunday, many South Carolinians were introduced to an acronym that, while just a few weeks old, has become the subject of intense medical study as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

Among the 1,952 cases announced in South Carolina that day, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said two youths also were diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.

First detected in Italy when the coronavirus began its aggressive spread, MIS-C has since been seen in hot spots around the world before arriving in the United States.

What is MIS-C?

A complication found in children and teenagers that have contracted COVID-19, the illness causes body parts to become inflamed and can affect vital organs including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and eyes.

“It is an entity that has come to light really as the world progressed through the pandemic,” said Robin LaCroix, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and medical director of Prisma Health Upstate Children’s Hospital.

Why some young COVID-19 patients contract MIS-C while others don’t remains a mystery, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it can be treated with anti-inflammatories and medication.

LaCroix said adult populations have different inflammatory responses to coronavirus, but MIS-C could be “a spectrum” that may present in older people.

LaCroix said MIS-C presents symptoms very closely tied to Kawasaki disease, which attacks blood vessels and can lead to swelling, redness and rash.

A difference is longevity. While the worst of Kawasaki’s symptoms pass in around two weeks, children with MIS-C could be sick for longer periods of time.

There’s also a dangerous component to MIS-C: A threat of hypotension, or low blood pressure.

“We are participating just as the rest of the children's hospitals around the country in reporting these to our local health departments and the CDC,” LaCroix said.

How many cases of MIS-C are out there?

Nobody knows for certain. But according to CDC data, 26 states reported at least one case between March 15 and May 20. Almost 30 percent of the 186 confirmed cases were in children ages 5 to 14, and 62 percent were boys.

Average hospital stays last 7 days, and the most common treatment was IV fluids.

“For the most part, these children recover completely,” LaCroix said. “The science is still not clear, and when you look at the number of children that we know have been infected around the world, this is still a very infrequent complication to the (COVID-19) infection.”

It’s also too early to say whether MIS-C will be eradicated once a vaccine for its parent virus is brought to market, LaCroix said.

Will cases pick up as school resumes?

MIS-C remains “fairly uncommon,” LaCroix said, but due to its similarities with Kawasaki, early and aggressive treatment plans could prevent it from spreading inside classrooms.

However, she emphasized the same practices used to keep coronavirus at bay — social distancing, proper hand-washing and wearing a face covering — will reduce the possibility of new MIS-C cases

"I think children going back to school is a very personal choice in that family. I think the school districts around the state are doing a tremendous job taking the input from multiple pediatric infectious disease doctors, their pediatric consultants, CDC to create an environment," LaCroix said. "Each family has to make the choice based on their specific circumstance."

Are children with underlying conditions at higher risk?

LaCroix said physicians have “not seen that association,” but cautioned that children with congenital heart disease or other medical problems that impact breathing or blood pressure regulation could feel the effects of MIS-C more acutely than their healthier peers.