What is known about the coronavirus' potential impact on SC so far

With South Carolina seeing more presumptive cases of the coronavirus, residents want to know how the viral threat could affect them.

Here are answers to some key questions about the outbreak, aggregated from The Post and Courier's reporting on the issue:

What is a coronavirus and COVID-19?

A coronavirus is a family of viruses that cause conditions like the common cold and Middle East respiratory syndrome. A new or novel coronavirus strain was discovered in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, in December.

The name for the virus is the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. The disease caused by the virus is referred to as coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19.

What symptoms should residents look for?

Symptoms of the coronavirus look similar to those of a common cold or the flu. They include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Dr. Lee Biggs, chief medical officer for Trident Health, said chest pain and shortness of breath are often indicators that something severe may be wrong. It could be a sign an illness is progressing, he said.

Previous exposure to someone who has been diagnosed with the virus should also be something residents should look out for.

The majority of cases have been mild or they didn't involve pneumonia or an infection in the lungs.

What should residents do if they suspect they have the virus?

Charleston area health experts are advising residents to call their primary care physician or hospital in advance if they suspect they have the coronavirus. This is to avoid unnecessary testing and having people with suspected symptoms waiting in emergency rooms.

How many cases are in SC?

There are currently seven presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, according to the state health department.

How are local hospitals responding?

Representatives with Roper St. Francis Healthcare said that flagged individuals with signs of fever and lower respiratory illness symptoms would be transferred to an emergency department where they would be isolated and treated in a private area.

MUSC also has a digital system where they can update additional screening guidelines and keep a running record of flagged patients. MUSC is offering a free resource to residents that gives them the option of speaking with a professionals without going to a hospital. Residents can go to www.musc.care and use COVID-19 at checkout to speak with a provider through their phones and computers.

How have state officials responded?

Gov. Henry McMaster said the state has been prepared for weeks for cases and there is no reason to be alarmed. South Carolina residents are advised by McMaster to go about their daily lives.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has the capacity to run 100 tests daily for the virus. They are also regularly updating their number of tests and confirmed cases on their website.

How is the city of Charleston responding?

The city of Charleston's Health and Wellness Advisory Committee is organizing a coronavirus subcommittee. That committee will conduct a weekly conference call update with key figures. They are also following guidelines from DHEC.

Schools closures?

Schools districts overseeing South Carolina's 800,000 public school students and 50,000 teachers have been asked to review their emergency preparedness plans. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is also in regular contact with DHEC.

A spokesman with the S.C. Department of Education said a major outbreak could result in some schools closing for a month. South Carolina schools will largely rely on guidance from DHEC in making school closure decisions.

School districts are also starting to monitor teacher, student and staff attendance to check for any trends.

What would students do during lost class time?

School districts have the option of video streaming lessons, educational television, information packets and virtual learning programs, according to the Education Department.

Some school districts have the option of using an eLearning makeup day pilot program. But that program is not designed to be a permanent virtual classroom.

According to state law, all school districts have to have three makeup days in their academic calendar. The local school board can decide on adding Saturday classes or additional school hours if more than those three days are used.

They also have the option of waiving the additional days completely.

How have colleges and universities responded?

A lot of attention has been placed on students studying abroad. Clemson University announced it was ending its study-abroad programs currently underway.

The College of Charleston had a South Korea program that was canceled. Another South Korea program is operating under a delayed start date. Other potential abroad program cancellations are being evaluated.

Citadel students at the American University in Rome were asked to return home. The University of South Carolina also suspended all university travel to China.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

What is the potential economic impact in SC?

Chuck Bundy, the deputy director of the state's Department of Commerce, said the state's manufacturing sector, particularly businesses that rely on China for supplies and products, are already feeling an economic impact. South Carolina companies are managing around shortages and working on substitutes for supplies, he said.

An economist with the University of South Carolina, Joey Von Nessen, said most of the effects of China being South Carolina's top trading partner are not yet visible.

The magnitude of the economic impact will depend on the length and severity of an outbreak, Nessen said. Experts expect an outbreak will slow South Carolina's rate of economic growth during the first half of 2020.

Nessen said the tourism sector is more likely to experience real economic loss.

Is there a chance of a recession?

Von Nessen said the U.S. economy is resilient and could recover from a temporary disruption.

The risk of a recession depends on the actions of U.S. consumers, he said. If consumer spending is curtailed due to uncertainty surrounding an outbreak, then effects could be more severe.

What is the impact on travel?

International travel to South Carolina is expected to stagnate. About 7 percent of all visitors to South Carolina arrive from outside of the country. Nearly a quarter of all foreign trips to the state are from the Asian market.

The Charleston International Airport said via a spokesman that they are working around the clock to give high-touch surfaces a deep cleaning.

How are local churches responding?

Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant added 20 sanitation stations to its main campus. In total, they have more than 50 dispensers. The church draws around 7,000 attendees.

Greater St. Luke AME on the peninsula is remodeling its "pass the peace" moment to move away from hugs and kisses to elbow nudges.

How have SC military bases responded?

South Carolina has eight military bases. It's also home to two major training bases, Fort Jackson and Parris Island, that pull in recruits from across the nation.

The 120th Reception Battalion at Fort Jackson in Columbia is identifying trainees who are at risk of coronavirus exposure through implementing additional screening procedures across basic training.

Parris Island recruits are screened before they arrive to the island.

Shaw Air Force Base and Charleston Air Force Base are following Department of Health and Human Services guidelines as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Guardsmen with sector Charleston, who frequently deploy to the Pacific regions near Asian countries, are being advised to use personal protective gear when conducting missions.

How does this compare to the Spanish flu?

By the end of 1918, there were more than 6,000 reported cases of the Spanish flu in Charleston. That was around 10 percent of the city's population. Across South Carolina, more than 14,200 people died.

Dr. John Mercier Green was the head of Charleston's Health Office at the time. He asked Charleston physicians to report all flu cases to him, including patients' races and addresses.

Under Green's leadership, theaters, churches and other public gathering sports were ordered by the city to shut down. The College of Charleston and the Citadel closed their campuses. Assemblies of more than five people were also banned.

The local American Red Cross divided the city into districts where nurses were assigned to cooperate with volunteers.

What events have already been affected?

NASA's Countdown to Success Supplier Summit on March 25 at Trident Technical College in North Charleston has been pushed back a year to March 3, 2021.

The Charleston Gaillard Center had a conference rescheduled for September.

Who will feel the greatest impact?

One of the major differences between COVID-19 and influenza are the deaths. The flu is often deadly for the elderly and very young. With the coronavirus, the deadly cases have mainly been the elderly.

What is a potential worst-case scenario?

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist with the Medical University of South Carolina said a worst-case scenario is COVID-19 becoming as prevalent as the flu. The coronavirus has been shown to be deadlier than the flu.

What are things residents might need?

According to the Department of Homeland Security's pandemic advice, people are advised to save a two-week supply of water and food. Joan Culley, an emergency preparedness researcher and former professor with the University of South Carolina, said this is something people should already have in their homes regardless of an emergency.

Residents should have a supply of their prescription medication. They should also save nonprescription medications like cold medicines, pain relievers and stomach remedies.

A list of health resources and copies of health records are also recommended. People can monitor the S.C. Emergency Management Division website for more information.