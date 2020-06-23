What comes after COVID: USC researchers to track secondary diseases caused by virus

COLUMBIA — When someone strickened by COVID-19 recovers, doctors are finding that’s not always the end to their health problems. Patients in South Carolina could serve as a case study for questions of what comes after the infection ends.

A group of University of South Carolina researchers plans to analyze state health data to identify other health complications — such as heart or lung disease — people might experience after being infected with the novel coronavirus. They say, over time, this could inform doctors on subsequent issues to look for in their patients and what the risk factors are for those developing them.

The National Institute of Health awarded USC’s Big Data Health Science Center a two-year, $1.25 million grant to develop a centralized database tracking ongoing patient outcomes, said Xiaoming Li and Bankole Olatosi, co-principal investigators on the project.

People are being diagnosed but then we don't always know what else is happening to them after recovery, Olatosi said.

“We want to track what's showing up after the fact to make sure we're not missing other issues coming up,” he said. "What we're seeing from other parts of the world and parts of the U.S. is other complications arise in relation to the infection."

Doctors in the United Kingdom have already raised the alarm that those who overcome the disease may be left with lasting lung damage from scarring, known as pulmonary fibrosis, the BBC reported. The UK National Health Service expects 45 percent of patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 will need ongoing medical care.

Because of the novelty of the disease, there are not yet studies about its long-term effects. Doctors are worried it could have a lasting impact to other major organs, including the heart, kidneys, brain, and blood vessels.

And past research on other coronaviruses, like SARS and MERS, show full recovery can take years.

Li said they will do most of their tracking, cross referencing different data sources with health records collected by the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office. He said office's warehousing of data puts his team in a better position to connect data points than other states that don't boast the same collection capabilities. The state's rural nature and racial diversity are another plus in broadly identifying trends.

Under state statute, the state fiscal affairs office receives hospital billing data on a regular basis, cataloging claims submitted by hospitals for inpatient stays and emergency room visits, said David Patterson, the office's director for health and demographics.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"It creates as close to a universe, in terms of hospitalization, as possible," he said, identifying the diagnosis and procedures associated with each hospital encounter while also protecting the identity of patients.

Patterson called the USC study "potentially very positive in allowing us in South Carolina to get a handle on conditions exacerbated by the virus."

All research use of the data is approved by a governor-appointed council, Patterson said, which can take a couple weeks to a couple months. Processing the data requested also lags a couple months, so Li expects preliminary results to start coming in around September or October.

Tangentially, Patterson said the state data is also being used by the S.C. Education Department to identify students who qualify for free and reduced cost lunches in order to keep reaching those students even when they're not in school.

He said the work being initiated by USC is one of the deepest reaching COVID-related studies the agency has had a request from to date.

Other research

In addition to the NHI-funded study, Li is the head researcher on another study using publicly-accessible Twitter data to measure how people's movements coincide with spikes in coronavirus cases. He said this could help evaluate how effective lockdowns and other control measures have been in curbing the spread of infectious disease.

At Clemson, biostatistics professor Lior Rennert is working with Prisma Health to develop a database tracking how patients' socioeconomic factors relate to the spread of COVID-19. This is meant to help identify the highest-risk patients and track long-term outcomes, spokeswoman Tara Romanella said.

In relation to after-effects of coronavirus, Elastrin Therapeutics Inc., a Clemson technology based start-up company, is working on ways to prevent and repair lung damage caused by COVID-19.

Like USC, the Medical University of South Carolina is planning numerous studies associated with delayed effects and unintended consequences of COVID-19, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said, but does not have any ready to report yet.