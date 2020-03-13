What Charleston residents can do to manage coronavirus anxiety

With new cases being reported and the coronavirus declared a pandemic, some Charleston residents may be finding themselves overwhelmed or increasingly anxious.

“It’s an intangible threat. We can’t really see it," said Dr. Alyssa Rheingold, a clinical psychologist and professor with the Medical University of South Carolina.

While residents haven't been advised to confine themselves at home, many areas across the country have done so out of caution. Additionally, many Charleston residents have begun stockpiling supplies in preparation for a worst-case scenario.

Mental health professionals are providing advice on managing coronavirus anxiety.

“Anxiety is the No. 1 reason people visit a therapist — we are a very anxious culture," said Lori Whatley, a clinical psychologist.

In comparison to a hurricane that has a clear end, experts say the coronavirus experience is different. New information on the virus is being learned almost daily and not many places know when or how long residents might be expected to stay home.

“This really has a lot of uncertainty and unknown," Rheingold said.

The first thing experts say people can do to help is be mindful of what specific events are triggering their anxiety. If a person gets anxious every time they read about the virus on social media, they may want to limit their social media time.

The best way to stay updated may be to monitor a singular website like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization or the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control websites, Rheingold said.

“It’s tempting to check for updates, but checking several times a day can keep us in an escalated state of anxiety,” Elissa Epel, a psychologist with the University of California San Francisco, said in a press release.

This is also a good time for people to start working on relaxation techniques if they haven't already. Since everyone is unique, Rheingold said, people can experiment with relaxation techniques like mediation or using a phone application to find what works best for them.

Parents should also look to have conversations with their children since they may hear about it at school, she said.

Another helpful tip is trying to stay grounded. For a lot of people, that sole focus on the future can build anxiety, Whatley said. People should try to ground themselves in what can be done in the present, she said. That could be just finishing a daily task or buying a quick supply.

If a person is experiencing a huge wave of anxiety, then in that moment a person can look around wherever they are and point out what they see. That could be as simple as saying out loud that they see a gray couch.

"That helps ground you," Whatley said.

With growing conversations around self-isolation and working from home, some people may be worried how isolation may affect their mental health. Experts advise that the last thing a person wants to do is completely isolate themselves.

Rheingold said the sense of isolation can have sort of a double whammy on person's well-being. Even in isolation, people should try to maintain social connections they said.

That can range from daily FaceTime conversation with friends to quick routine phone conversations. A period of self-isolation may also be a good excuse for people to start practicing new self-care routines which may help with mindfulness, Rheingold said.

The World Health Organization advises people who have to remain at home to maintain a healthy lifestyle with proper sleep, diet and exercise. They also advise those individuals not to use alcohol or smoking as ways to cope with anxious emotions.

While short-term moments of anxiety may not affect a persons immune system, Rheingold said long-term chronic anxiety could potentially impact a person's health.

For individuals whose anxiety is more severe, experts advise them to keep updated on any of their anxiety prescriptions and establish a way to communicate with their mental health counselors if they need to.

If that anxiety gets to the point of an emergency, people can contact the disaster distress hotline organized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-985-5990.