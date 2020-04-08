What Boeing's 787 production shutdown today means for its thousands of SC workers

It's unknown when Boeing Co. will start building its 787 Dreamliner again, with production in North Charleston and Washington state on hold indefinitely.

But when that day comes, some industry observers anticipate fewer of the widebodies will be rolling off the assembly lines.

After announcing an extended shutdown in Washington state and closures in the Philadelphia area, Boeing said Monday that it would stop making jets in North Charleston, too, after Wednesday's second shift.

Well before the spread of COVID-19 started disrupting supply chains and dampening demand for new aircraft, the Dreamliner program was facing a significant slowdown.

After announcing the production rate would drop from 14 jets a month to 12 by the end of 2020, Boeing made further cuts earlier this year, saying it would go to 10 per month in early 2021, split between the factories in North Charleston and Everett, Wash. The company has not said how that will affect employment levels at either plant.

Multiple aerospace experts have predicted that additional 787 cuts are likely this year as demand falls for wide-body jets favored for international travel.

Jeffries analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu wrote in a March 31 report that she estimates just four Dreamliners will be built a month as work resumes, with a slight recovery to six per month early next year, according to a report in Forbes.

Last week, Reuters news service reported Boeing's wide-body production rate "could fall by at least half," citing an unidentified industry source.

Boeing declined to comment on the report, and it hasn't provided an update for its Dreamliner production rate since January. During the assembly line shutdown, the planemaker is planning "enhanced cleaning activities" across its North Charleston operations, the company said in a statement.

"When the suspension is lifted, the 787 program will take an orderly approach to restarting production with a focus on safety, quality, integrity and meeting customer commitments," it said.

News of the shutdown came within minutes after Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statewide stay-at-home order this week. The new restrictions would not apply to Boeing workers since the company is considered essential, but both moves were clear signs of how wide-reaching the pandemic's disruptions in South Carolina have become.

Aside from some closures due to severe weather like hurricanes, the production suspension marks the first time the 787 line in North Charleston has been halted indefinitely since Boeing launched its South Carolina outpost more than a decade ago.

The company employs about 6,900 workers in South Carolina, making the aerospace giant the largest private-sector employer in Charleston County and one of the biggest manufacturers in the state. It is not disclosing how many of those employees will not be able to work during the temporary shutdown, said Libba Holland, spokeswoman for Boeing South Carolina.

Some have been working remotely since mid-March and will continue to do so throughout the shutdown, Holland said.

Those who can't work offsite will be paid for 10 working days, and employees will retain all of their health and medical benefits throughout the duration of the shutdown, Holland said.

If the suspension, which will be in effect "until further notice," extends beyond the two weeks that would end April 22, workers will have to tap into their paid time off, vacation or sick leave.

They may also be able to file for unemployment, as the company's idled workers in Washington state can. Production shutdowns in the Evergreen State were initially supposed to last two weeks, ending this Wednesday, but those closures have been extended indefinitely.

During the production shutdown, Boeing South Carolina employees will still be encouraged to notify the company if they test positive for COVID-19. If additional cases are reported, that information will be share with other workers.

As of Tuesday, there were eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus among Boeing's employees in South Carolina.

The company's local workforce could also be affected by another cost-cutting move: a voluntary layoff program announced last week.

In an internal letter, CEO David Calhoun told workers the company's leadership wants to address its "new reality" of declining demand during the pandemic through "natural turnover and voluntary employment actions to the extent we responsibly can."

Calhoun wrote that the actions the company is taking now will carry it through to recovery — "as long as we're not confronted with more unexpected challenges."