We've got the ultimate coronavirus playlist, from 'U Can't Touch This' to 'So Far Away'

Searching for some timely tunes to listen to while working from home? Looking to pass the never-ending day with almost eight hours of music related to what we're currently going through?

Well, have I got the playlist for you. Check out my coronavirus playlist, featuring 100+ songs with titles that all have something to do with the whirlwind of emotions we're probably feeling right about now.

There's "Don't Stand So Close to Me" by The Police, "Corona and Lime" by Shwayze, "It's the End of the World As We Know It" by R.E.M. and "Where Is My Mind?" by The Pixies. There's even a Hootie & the Blowfish song in there giving advice on what not to do right now: "Hold My Hand."

Tune in below for the rest. You're welcome.