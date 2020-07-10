West Columbia pharma company is expanding to prepare for COVID vaccine distribution

COLUMBIA — When a vaccine becomes available to protect people against the novel coronavirus, Nephron Pharmaceuticals wants to take part in getting it to the masses. And it's investing $215 million in anticipation.

The West Columbia-based pharmaceutical company is building more office, warehouse and vaccine production space at its Lexington County campus in Saxe-Gotha Industrial Park. It will receive extension of tax breaks to offset the cost.

The expansion to increase warehousing had been planned for some time, but when the international coronavirus pandemic broke out, CEO Lou Kennedy began thinking about what she could do to participate in the battle against it.

When Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., toured the facility in May touting his agenda to move production of pharmaceuticals and health care supplies back to the U.S. from overseas facilities, Kennedy told him that her company was looking at ways it might be able to repurpose some of its unused sterile filling-equipment to pack syringes or vials with virus-fighting serum.

The new venture is expected to add 380 new full-time jobs over the next four years.

In March, Kennedy said Nephron employed nearly 1,200 full-time workers, as well as 860 teachers who work part-time packaging in-demand sterile drugs. The company has more than doubled its workforce over the past four years, up from 646 employees in 2016.

“Thanks to our partnerships with state and local officials, and the trust they have placed in us, we have been able to provide life-saving medications to patients around the world and establish ourselves as the global leader in what we do," Kennedy said in a statement. "We are proud of these achievements and more, and we know our best days are ahead of us. That is what makes this latest announcement so special.”

“We are proud to have Nephron Pharmaceuticals in South Carolina,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. “Since coming here, they have become an integral part of the community, and recently have been vital in the fight against COVID-19."

Nephron produces generic inhalation solutions to treat severe respiratory symptoms, as well as prefilled sterile syringes and IV bags full of commonly used drugs for hospitals nationwide.

When the company moved to Lexington County from its facility in Florida, the state put up $4.5 million for site preparation and infrastructure. And Nephron was eligible for job tax credits. The county also provided property tax relief.

“We are excited to continue to partner with such an innovative and forward-thinking company like Nephron Pharmaceuticals,” Lexington County Council Chairman Scott Whetstone said in a statement.

Last year, Nephron experienced 30 percent revenue year growth and had tripled its revenue since beginning operations in October 2015. This year is expected to be another good year for the company as it saw explosive demand for its respiratory products amid the pandemic.

Nephron has previously invested more than $350 million in its facility.