West Ashley neighborhood association stops musician from performing porch concerts

Local musician Eric Vaughn has been serenading his neighbors at The Commons in Grand Oaks Plantation in West Ashley on Friday afternoons since the coronavirus upended his traditional bar gigs and prompted social distancing requirements.

He's been playing concerts from his porch, and neighbors have gathered in chairs along the streets and in their yards for the weekly performance.

On Friday morning, Vaughn received a letter from the homeowners association asking him to stop because of "noise disturbance" and for other reasons.

Vaughn had not received board approval for his performances or for the food truck that was stationed nearby, according to the letter.

"There are several liabilities that you open the community up to by holding an event of this nature," the letter read.

Vaughn said he would not be playing a concert Friday afternoon, but has submitted a proposal to the HoA.

"Considering the entire community loved it, it seems a real shame for them not to have just talked to us," Vaughn said.

The Grand Oaks Plantation HOA did not respond Friday to The Post and Courier's request for comment.