'We're not alone': Coronavirus first responders get a little help from Charleston RiverDogs

Jaleesa Badger has seen a lot in her years as a medical professional and has earned the respect of her peers and the rest of the community.

Now, as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the globe, she and her colleagues are receiving an even larger outpouring of appreciation.

The latest example was Monday morning when members of the Charleston RiverDogs' staff delivered free lunches to the MUSC Hospital staffers working at the coronavirus testing site in the Citadel Mall parking lot.

Before enjoying a Riley Park hot dog and chips, Badger said it’s a feel-good moment for her and her co-workers when groups like the RiverDogs reach out to them.

“It shows that people care about us being out here,” she said. “We’re caring for others but we’re risking our health too. “They’re taking that into consideration and showing us that we’re not alone.”

That’s the baseball team's goal, said Josh Shea, the RiverDogs' food and beverage director. He and a skeleton crew spent early Monday morning sanitizing the cooking area before preparing 60 lunches.

Then the meals were delivered to the West Ashley testing site, where Badger, Shaquilla Heyward and other staffers wore protective gear while conducting drive-by tests.

Earlier this month, the RiverDogs began their quest to keep the ballpark kitchen open. On Mondays, they provide free meals to first responders, including medical workers, firefighters and police officers. Tuesday through Friday, residents craving ballpark food can order a takeout meal online from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s very rewarding,” Shea added. “It feels good bringing a smile to their faces and letting them know that we appreciate the sacrifices they’re making for us.”

Erik Modrzynski, the MUSC manager for safety and emergency programs, said the message has been received.

Since the site went up, Modrzynski and other workers have been greeted by posters with encouraging messages. Some signs are thanking them for their service, while others tell them to stay strong and keep up the good work.

Modrzynski said the lunches are an extension of the support they’ve received during the pandemic.

“It means a lot,” he said. “We’re doing something for the community out here and now the community is turning around and taking care of us. So it comes full circle. It’s heartwarming to see not just community members coming to our aid, but organizations like the RiverDogs being there for us.”