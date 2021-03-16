Weekly average of new COVID-19 deaths at its lowest point since April 2020

Reports of people dying of COVID-19 are at a low point not seen in almost a year, with the average number of deaths reported each day at its lowest point since April 4, 2020.

Information about new confirmed COVID-19 deaths comes from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and The Post and Courier tracks the numbers.

Three new deaths were confirmed in total in South Carolina on March 15 and 16.

All-told, nearly 8,000 South Carolinians have perished as a direct result of the pandemic. Roughly another 1,000 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

South Carolina also reported fewer than 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 16 as the disease's prevalence continued to decline everywhere following a peak in the first full week of January.

Meanwhile, 41 percent of the South Carolina population age 65 and older is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 15 percent of the total adult population have gotten the shots they need to protect against the coronavirus.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 383 confirmed, 116 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 455,495 confirmed, 79,374 probable.

Percent positive: 4.8 percent.

New deaths reported: Two confirmed, one probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,851 confirmed, 1,030 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 66 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

40th as of March 15, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (74), Spartanburg County (33) and Richland County (32) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 25 new cases on March 16, while Berkeley had 16 and Dorchester had 10.

Deaths

Each of the two new confirmed deaths reported were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 589 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 16, 135 were in the ICU and 63 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Johnson & Johnson, the manufacturer of the single-dose vaccine, was able to send South Carolina 41,100 doses in a weekly shipment not long after its vaccine was authorized Feb. 26.

But following that large initial shipment, doses the company has delivered fell off. South Carolina expects to receive only 5,700 doses from the company this week. Officials with DHEC have said that was to be expected, given the company needs to ramp up its manufacturing.

Nick Davidson, senior deputy for public health at DHEC, said the agency initially was expecting not to receive any doses at all the week of March 15.

Bryan Brussee contributed reporting.