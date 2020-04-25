We shut down South Carolina because of the coronavirus. What's next?

1. A war ends



November 1918: Charleston had been locked down for a month because of the Spanish Flu. Residents were fed up; church and business leaders urged the mayor to reopen the city. Life has to go on, right?

Besides, it was time to celebrate. World War I was over. Tristram Hyde, Charleston’s mayor, saw an opportunity. Why not celebrate two events: the end of both the war and flu quarantine?

The city’s chief health officer begged the mayor to stay the course. The restrictions had helped; the surge of cases had crested. Let’s not “undo what it has been so hard to accomplish,” he said.

But Hyde lifted them anyway. He urged residents to “go at once to Marion Square” on Nov. 11, 1918, when the fire bells rang; their peels would mark Germany’s acceptance of the armistice. And that morning, with the city just beginning its trench war against the Spanish Flu, about 5,000 people flooded the park.

Was the mayor correct to end the quarantine so soon? Or the health official?

More than a century later, and especially last week, we’re asking similar questions as the coronavirus continues its uncertain march.

As in 1918, our shutdowns worked, flattening the coronavirus’s surge. Like then, the restrictions also kneecapped the economy, creating a different kind of carnage. And, like then, the decisions we make moving forward will be measured in dollars and lives.

As the coronavirus death toll in the United States passed 50,000, government leaders debated whether to ease restrictions that prevented that horrific number from being higher. Gov. Henry McMaster lifted many controls on retail stores and other businesses but kept schools shuttered through the end of the school year. Meanwhile, Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, who has a close working relationship with McMaster, allowed most businesses to reopen, including bowling alleys, gyms, tattoo parlors and nail salons.

Amid these differing responses, health officials warn that the virus hasn’t changed. It remains unchallenged by a vaccine or an effective treatment. This raises questions in the coming months: What happens if we relax our social restrictions? Will there be another wave? How long will this limbo last?

In an uncertain future, it’s helpful to mine the past for clues, as well as take stock of what we know and still need to learn.

2. Waves



Some things are certain. “One of the static forces in history are pandemics,” said Jacob Steere-Williams, a College of Charleston professor who specializes in the history of medicine.

This is especially true for a city like Charleston, 350 years old this month. Diseases have long hit like rogue waves. Yellow Fever landed hard in 1699. “Shops shut up for six weeks, nothing but carrying medicines, digging graves, carting the dead; to the great astonishment of all beholders,” one observer wrote.

In 1738, a slave ship ignited a smallpox epidemic that infected one in three residents. In 1858, a Yellow Fever outbreak killed 800. A cholera outbreak in 1831 fueled anti-Asian sentiment, with doctors calling it “Asiatic Cholera,” Steere-Williams said. Disease outbreaks typically struck every five to 10 years, even into the early 1900s.

In the fall of 1918, Charleston was dealing with an outbreak of typhoid when a mysterious new bug arrived.

It was actually the disease’s second wave. The first had raced through an Army camp in Kansas earlier that spring. Within a month, 1,100 troops had been hospitalized and 38 died. Some troops were deployed to Europe, taking the virus with them. The flu spread across England, France, Germany and Spain. News of the outbreak was suppressed in the warring countries, but neutral Spain had an uncensored media. Journalists there wrongly called it the Spanish Flu. The misnomer spread with the virus.

The epidemic seemed to burn itself out during the summer. But then the virus mutated, transforming into an even deadlier strain that fall.

In South Carolina, that strain appeared first at the Navy base north of Charleston and then days later at Camp Jackson near Columbia. Military officials tried to contain it to the bases, but Charleston’s leading health officer, J. Mercier Green, told reporters: “Everything comes in the course of time.”

Green was right, and by early October the disease was everywhere. Officials ordered all schools, churches, theaters closed and banned meetings and events. Church leaders bristled. William T. Russell, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, wrote in The News and Courier that American soldiers deserved to know people in Charleston were praying for them in church. “This consolation is denied them by a drastic law of dubious scientific value.”

Science eventually proved the bishop wrong. Cities that acted quickly suffered fewer deaths, studies later found. San Francisco was among these more aggressive cities, requiring all residents to wear masks in public, a move that generated a backlash group called the “Anti-Mask League.” San Francisco eventually relaxed its controls, including its mask directive, but then cases rose. Had San Francisco left its controls in place from September 1918 to May 1919, the city could have reduced deaths by 90 percent, one analysis found. San Francisco declared victory too soon.

Most of the estimated 50 million people who died worldwide from the Spanish Flu succumbed during the flu’s second and third waves.

“The Spanish Flu is the best historical example of disease waves,” said Steere-Williams of the College of Charleston. “You have a new disease coming in, like what’s happening now, one that enters the population with a surge. And then a slowdown happens as society responds. But there’s a real fear out there: If we reopen things now, maybe we’ve just seen the first wave.”

3. The R factor

History offers clues about COVID-19’s likely staying power. So does epidemiology.

Many elected officials have focused on the total number of positive tests to understand the scope of the disease.

But infectious disease researchers say another factor may be more useful: the “R0” number, which scientists pronounce "R-naught."

The R0 is a disease’s average reproduction — the number of cases a person transmits to others.

For example, an R0 of 3 means that people are infecting on average three others — people who could conceivably infect three more, creating an exponential rise.

As a rule, when an outbreak reaches an R0 of 1 or less, outbreaks shrink. Above 1, outbreaks spread.

Scientists first pegged the coronavirus’s R0 at somewhere between 1.5 and 3.5. But a federal study last week said the R0 was worse — 5.7.

That’s more contagious than the Spanish Flu’s fall wave in 1918, which had an R0 of 3.8.

Another new study highlighted the challenge of containing such an aggressive virus.

The analysis focused on an episode that began Jan. 23, 2020, when a family from China’s city of Wuhan traveled to another region and ate at a restaurant. A member of that family had the virus and infected four diners at her table and five at other tables nearby. Researchers studied the restaurant's ventilation system and concluded that the air conditioner helped spread the virus across the room.

That same day, China imposed a lockdown in Wuhan to stem the outbreak — a last resort to lower the disease’s R0 number. But by then, the virus was circulating widely across the world. Some countries acted quickly to test and contain outbreaks, including South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam. Vietnam hasn't reported a single death.

Other countries were slower, including Italy, Spain and the United States, but eventually enacted strict social controls. These restrictions helped flatten the curve, health experts say, averting an even more devastating crush of cases.

Last week, the founders of Instagram calculated the impacts of these measures in American states. Before South Carolina’s stay-at-home orders, the state's effective R0 was 2.4. Last week, it hovered just above 1.

Health officials warn that relaxing these controls could reverse that progress.

“South Carolina isn’t anywhere close to where it should be dropping its guard when it comes to social distancing,” said Mike Schmidt, a professor of immunology and virology at the Medical University of South Carolina.

He said the disease is “almost like that Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner cartoon where the coyote sticks his head out of something and gets hit with an anvil.” That anvil could be us during a second wave.

4. Power of the herd



An aggressive test campaign could help clarify where we are with the disease, Schmidt and other experts say.

This testing push would use different tests than the nasal swab tests sick people get now. Instead, research teams would analyze blood for antibodies to COVID-19. If someone has these antibodies, they may be resistant to future infections.

Some antibody projects have just been completed, including one in Santa Clara County near San Francisco. Researchers there tested the blood of 3,330 adults and children for COVID-19 antibodies. The results were stunning.

They found the disease was 50 to 85 times more prevalent than the county’s official tally of positives. Based on these results, researchers estimated that between 48,000 and 81,000 people, or 2.5 to 4 percent of the county’s population, had been exposed.

A similar study of 3,000 people in New York found 14 percent had COVID-19 antibodies, suggesting that 2.7 million of the state's residents may have been exposed. One in five people in New York City had those antibodies.

Such findings are important, Schmidt said, because they get to the heart of another issue: herd immunity.

When enough people develop resistance to a virus, the microbe has fewer opportunities to infect and spread. That doesn’t happen until about 30 percent of the population has been exposed. And true herd immunity typically requires a vaccination campaign that makes 70 to 90 percent of the population resistant.

He said that MUSC has begun a smaller antibody study of about 400 hospital system employees, the first of its kind in the state. Its findings could shed light on local immunity levels as well as among health care workers.

But the math isn’t encouraging. He calculated that more than 3.5 million additional South Carolinians would have to be exposed to create the kind of widespread resistance to stop the disease.

“If we’re trying to get to herd immunity, we’re probably still far away from that,” added Kathleen Cartmell, an epidemiologist at Clemson University.

Cartmell previously ran the epidemiology program at a local health department in Georgia. She said if we can shrink the number of cases to a manageable number, health departments could begin aggressive campaigns to trace people’s contacts and urge them to quarantine themselves. Contact tracing would lower the virus’s effective R0 number.

“Absolutely from an epidemiological standpoint, it would be ideal to keep things shut down for a while longer. I also understand the pressure on public health leaders and lawmakers to get things back up and running.”

5. Decisions

Sick of being holed up, some South Carolinians applauded the easing of restrictions.

“It's time to stop living in fear of this,” one Charleston resident trumpeted on the Next Door website. “Let those that want to go out and live their lives.”

"Sheltering in Place is NOT Living,” another person declared on the Reopen SC Facebook page.

Several businesses along King and Market streets corridors took down their barriers and COVID signs and opened their doors. But just as many chose to stay closed. And the numbers of shoppers on the streets was light at best.

Amy Walker owns Bee Flower Hair studio downtown, one of many salons awaiting clearance to reopen. She said she is anxious to get to work but doesn’t want to rush back while cases are spiking. She plans to require masks for stylists and clients alike and sanitize chairs between sessions.

“Unfortunately, we work within 2 feet of someone’s face,” she said.

It’s unclear when salons, fitness centers, spas, tattoo parlors, restaurants and other close-contact businesses will be allowed to open.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said no one should expect a full return to normalcy until a vaccine or a cure comes along, though robust testing and meaningful contact tracing could help contain the virus and ease restrictions. The primary responsibility for this lies with DHEC, but MUSC plans to be involved and the city stands ready to assist, possibly by retraining municipal workers to help with tracing, he said.

Even so, festivals and large events are almost certainly out of the question for the time being, including the Independence Day celebration for Charleston’s 350th anniversary, Tecklenburg said. And businesses should expect continued social distancing measures, sanitation requirements and capacity limits to limit the virus’ spread.

Tecklenburg described the approach as “cracking the door open in a measured way, a little bit at a time, so we have the capacity to see danger coming down the road.”

Scott Shor, owner of Edmund’s Oast restaurant and brewing company, favors such a measured approach.

When the virus hit, Shor had to lay off around 80 employees and turn his full-service restaurant and event space into a curbside take-out operation overnight. Keeping the operation afloat with 10 employees working seven days a week has been extremely difficult. But he worries that reopening dine-in too soon in the city and risking another outbreak and quarantine could prompt a “massive die-off” of restaurants.

“This is going to be incredibly hard for any of us to survive — period,” he said. “But I think it’s going to be fatal to our industry if we have to go through this once, reopen and then have to close down again. Some folks believe we should just come back and get back to business. I’m not on that train. I want to get this right."

6. Another wave

In 1947, the novelist Albert Camus wrote in The Plague that epidemics happen all the time, “yet somehow we find it hard to believe in ones that crash down on our heads from a blue sky. There have been as many plagues as wars in history.” People tend to underestimate their length, he added. Comparing a plague again to war, he wrote: “When a war breaks out, people say: ‘It’s too stupid; it can’t last long.’ But though a war may be ‘too stupid,’ that doesn’t prevent it lasting. Stupidity has a knack of getting its way.”

Without a vaccine or treatment, many health experts expect the virus to circulate for years, rewriting our sense of normalcy in the short and long terms. Even so, a recent national poll found that nearly two-thirds of American adults worry that government leaders will lift restrictions too quickly.

Steere-Williams, the College of Charleston historian, wrestled with the past and present last week. As talk swirled about whether the governor would reopen schools, he thought about the decisions his family would have to make. He has two young boys. Had the governor opened schools too soon, he would have kept them home anyway. History informs his thinking.

In 1918, city leaders lifted the quarantine. “Business as Usual,” The Charleston Evening Post reported. “On with the dance!” On Nov. 11, thousands gathered in Marion Square to celebrate the end of the war.

Weeks later, the Evening Post reported: “Influenza Again Causes Concern.”

By January, the city had more than 1,000 cases, and a new quarantine was in place.