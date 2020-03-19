You are the owner of this article.
We're launching a restaurant takeout and delivery guide. Here's how readers can help.

As of Wednesday morning, South Carolina bars and restaurants are closed to dine-in customers, under an executive order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster.

Currently, takeout and delivery service is permitted, and The Post and Courier will assist area establishments in getting the word out to potential customers as to options and availability during this time of updated COVID-19-related restrictions.

Do you work for a restaurant that’s offering to-go options? Are you a diner that wants to let others know that your favorite spot is still open for (curbside) business?

Fill out this form to tell us about a Charleston area restaurant's takeout and delivery hours, and we'll add your information to our restaurant guide.

