'We just want to come home:' SC residents stuck abroad face coronavirus lockdown hurdles

As the coronavirus pandemic has tightened global travel restrictions, some Charleston-area residents abroad have found it difficult to return home.

Federal officials have told The Post and Courier they are working to get stranded citizens back to the United States. Some residents, however, are finding the process frustratingly slow.

A group of 11 South Carolinians are stuck in Peru after leaving on March 14 for a trip to climb to the mountaintop Incan ruins at Machu Picchu, said Rebecca Bernier, a Mount Pleasant resident whose son, Scott, is among the group.

Scott Bernier and Candace Kaiser, one of the others in the party, spoke with The Post and Courier about their experience.

After arriving in Peru on March 15, the group learned that government officials were locking down the country, halting domestic and international travel.

"Thankfully we're quarantined in a small town an hour outside of Cusco called Calca," Kaiser said in a text message Tuesday afternoon. "There aren't any street closures here, but there are police in the streets with assault rifles. They stop us any time we go to get food. Usually to ask where we're going. And if there are more than 2 people walking, they're split up."

The group looked for flights out, but fares from from Cusco to Lima, Peru’s capital, jumped from about $60 to $1,500, they said. Flying back to the U.S. was financially impossible. They decided to stay hunkered down about hour outside Cusco.

Although they've been in contact with the U.S. Embassy in and other agencies, the group of friends has only received automated replies so far.

A copy of one of the responses was provided to The Post and Courier:

"US citizens in Peru who wish to return to the U.S. will not be able to fly out. ... Contact your air carrier to make changes to your plans as soon as flights restart; however, there is no clear indication of when that will be. If you are in Peru at this time, you will have to plan for accommodations locally, as this is the safest action you can take at this time."

The message went on to say that Peru's government is working to get U.S. citizens back home, but there was "no specific information on the plan" available.

Over the last few days, they've been in contact with the offices of U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham as well as the office of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. The elected officials have been trying to help, Bernier and Kaiser said.

And the group is far from alone.

Bernier said he's heard there are about 2,000 U.S. citizens stranded in Peru.

Overall, they feel like the U.S. government isn't doing enough to help citizens stranded in other countries, they said.

"We just want to come home," Kaiser said.

State Sen. Sandy Senn told The Post and Courier that there are more than 40 S.C. residents in Peru, including a group of dentists there for a convention. Clemson University and the College of Charleston students also remain in Peru, she said.

Senn said she and state Sen. Rex Rice enlisted the help of U.S Reps. Jeff Duncan and Joe Cunningham, who've written to the State Department on their behalf.

"We had private charters lined up, but cannot get clearance from the White House," she said. "We have a 767 ready to leave from Miami to Peru and we have other options of planes already in Peru but those planes are not allowed into the US. We keep coming up with solutions and generous plane owners and pilots but we can not get clearance from our own country."

On Friday, Scott sent a letter to the State Department requesting the federal government to expedite the safe return of Americans stuck abroad because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Kevin Bishop, a spokesman for Graham, said Americans who are stranded in other countries should contact the senator's office, Lgraham.senate.gov, and register with the U.S. State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.

Some Americans started returning Saturday and Sunday from Peru and there are more flights expected soon, Bishop said.

“We are working with more than a dozen South Carolina residents who are currently stuck overseas in a variety of countries," he said. "We remain in constant contact with U.S. government officials as we work to bring them home. It’s a serious problem."

Summerville resident Peggy Falkenstein and her husband have found themselves in a similar situation after they set out on March 5 for a cruise from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Antarctica.

As of Tuesday, the couple and about 18 other U.S. citizens were stuck aboard the Eclipse, a ship operated by an Australian company called Scenic.

According to Scenic's website, the Eclipse is a small, luxury cruise ship that holds a maximum of 200 passengers for voyages to Antarctica.

On the way back to Argentina, the crew learned that government officials were closing all borders and that other ships had been turned away.

Their status was uncertain and the Eclipse dropped anchor in Rio de la Plata as the crew, the tour company and governments of various counties tried to figure out how to get everyone on board home.

"When we left Charleston on March 5 to come on this trip, there was no travel advisory for South America at that time," Falkenstein said. "Otherwise we would not have made the trip."

After being turned away from Argentina, the tour company is working with the Uruguayan government to try and set up a way to get passengers off the ship and onto flights to Santiago, Chile, she said. From Chile, they are set to return to the United States.

But as of Tuesday, Falkenstein said the situation remains unclear.

"We still have not been given any updated information," she said. "We have moved closer to Uruguay but still cannot dock for some reason."

Elliot Gillies, president of Gillies and Zaiser, the public relations firm representing Scenic, said the company is working to get passengers back home; is in contact with local authorities in South America, the State Department and several embassies; and is arranging charter flights for passengers.

Conditions aboard the Eclipse are festive, despite global concerns over the virus, Gillies said. No passengers or crew have fallen ill, and everyone is being taken care of.