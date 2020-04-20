'We can’t risk human lives': Coastal mayors in SC grapple with how to reopen beaches

Mayors along South Carolina's coast envision an incremental, careful reopening of beaches but have just days to decide whether to keep or modify restrictions meant to protect citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Henry McMaster gave municipalities the official go-ahead to reopen public beach access during a news conference Monday afternoon.

"The decision-making returns to those governments in those beaches," McMaster said.

The governor's revision of his March 30 executive order marks the second significant relaxing of restrictions he ordered as confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state continued to rise week over week. On Friday, he lifted a ban on public boat ramps and landings.

Monday's announcement about beach access also shifts the responsibility to local authorities along the South Carolina coast who must now determine how — and if — they will reopen their beaches to the public.

"I am very empathetic to how our business community is suffering right now, but we can't risk human lives for the economy," Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune told The Post and Courier.

"This has to be a very methodical, controlled decision that is based on a lot of information and facts," she said.

In Myrtle Beach, the logistics facing city leaders are great. There are around 40 public beach access points, and its geography allows for multiple ways to enter Myrtle Beach.

While other coastal towns in the state, particularly those on islands, have been able to restrict public access to their municipalities, Myrtle Beach has not.

During an emergency city council meeting Monday morning, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock told council members she has already reached out to a number of law enforcement agencies in Florida, which reopened some of its beaches Friday.

"The challenges are with enforcement," Prock said, adding that she's also worried about the risk of exposing her officers to the virus, which has already happened.

Bethune confirmed 35 Myrtle Beach police officers are among the nearly 100 city employees in quarantine after they were exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Another emergency council meeting is expected Tuesday morning, when Bethune said Myrtle Beach will decide how to proceed.

"I just want us to be very, very careful because as soon as we say 'The beach is open' we are going to be welcoming day-trippers to come here, and college kids, and increasing our risk of infection when we have made such progress so far," Bethune said. "I would hate to see us take a step backward and potentially threaten whatever tourist season we can hope to recover."

Some leaders in coastal communities began working in tandem over the weekend to start theorizing possible reopening plans. Mayors contacted mayors and emergency meetings were scheduled.

Folly Beach, Edisto Beach, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island released a joint statement Sunday saying they would not be lifting restrictions to their beaches yet. Entry checkpoints will continue.

The Isle of Palms held a virtual emergency council meeting Monday ahead of the governor's announcement. City council members voted 6-3 to amend its emergency ordinance to add specificity about how residents could use the beach once it reopens at noon Tuesday.

The beach will be open for exercise only. Permitted activities include walking, running, dog-walking, biking, surfing and "other recreational activities consistent with social distancing," the ordinance states.

Sun-bathing, loitering and moving in groups of three or more people is prohibited.

In Edisto Beach, a small Colleton County beach town about 50 miles south of Charleston, Mayor Jane Darby is urging officials to take "baby steps."

She said she sees the beach reopening in phases, each lasting at least two weeks to determine if the next step can happen: first open it to residents, second to home owners, then short-term renters, then move to a full public reopening.

"For so long it's been gloom and doom and real fear. And it’s fear on health, fear on their personal safety, fear for their economic situation, and that is is a difficult situation. This is a ray of hope, a first step," she said of the public access reopening.

Edisto Beach Town Council plans to meet virtually on Wednesday to determine what parameters they will implement as they welcome residents back on their beach.

The town of Hilton Head Island could take a different approach when it meets Tuesday afternoon, when it will consider a "Resolution Affirming Beach Access and Town Parks Closure."

The town had previously voted to restrict access to beaches and parks through April 30, and can choose whether or not to keep, extend or toss out that timeline.