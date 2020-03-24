Ways to stay entertained, support local in SC while stuck inside for coronavirus quarantine

It's a strange time to be alive, especially for the extroverts who are grappling with how to stay entertained during the coronavirus crisis.

If you're stuck inside and need to figure out how to have fun (beyond Netflix), here are some ideas that will support local artists and businesses.

Play game shows with friends online

There's a cool local entertainment venue called "The Epic Game Show Experience" that allows for friends to battle each other in a variety of popular game shows, ranging from physical activities to brain puzzles. There's a rainbow wheel, buzzers and a dance floor. But now, you and your friends can experience all of that online.

The venue is offering a unique group-video experience through the Zoom app for a flat rate. People all over can connect with each other, vying for first place from their living rooms as the host guides the games from afar. For more information, and to book a game night, visit charlestongameshow.com.

Stream Extra Chill's new local music playlist

With concerts and tours canceled for the near future, musicians are going online to make some money. While you can support local musicians by buying their merchandise and music on their websites, you can also get some entertainment with this playlist of all-local tunes, curated by music blog Extra Chill. It's a great way to get to know South Carolina artists you might not have listened to before. Expand your horizons, soak in new songs!

Peruse art exhibits at The Gibbes

No, you can't go to the galleries at the Gibbes Museum of Art right now. But the museum is offering a unique online experience that allows patrons to visit galleries virtually. The mobile app includes selections from the permanent collection. Atrium Art Gallery also offers a virtual video tour of available work at atriumartgallery.com.

If you'd rather make art, consider a take-home craft kit from Craft & Canvas or For the Love of Art for some hands-on fun. If you're more of a mobile artist, you can download my favorite coloring book app, "Happy Color" to get your paint-by-number fix.

Learn how to make cocktails from local bartenders

Maybe alcohol is part of your quarantine, maybe not. But if you're looking to stay busy and keep your adult tastebuds stimulated (and maybe impress your friends once this ordeal is over), consider tuning into Bottles' Facebook and Instagram pages for some cocktail recipes.

The beverage superstore will be featuring local bartenders sharing a cocktail recipe on video. The individual ingredients needed for the drink will be available for purchase online or via email at order@shopbottles.com.

The list of participating bars includes The Gin Joint, Cane Rhum Bar, Doar Bros., Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, The Southern, Red Drum, Lowlife Bar, Babas on Cannon, Proof, Felix Cocktails et Cuisine and Butcher & the Boar.

Watch our new 'No Intermission' videos

Post and Courier arts writer Adam Parker has teamed up with local curators to start a new video series called "No Intermission." The coronavirus-era series will feature daily performances by local musicians and theater professionals that we'll be posting online at postandcourier.com. The goal is to connect artists to audiences via a virtual stage. If you're looking to keep in touch with the local arts scene, this is a great option.

You also can tune into local venue's and artists' livestreams, from Forte Jazz Lounge to the Bummerville Amphitheater.

Virtually visit the Aquarium

Critter-deprived at home? The South Carolina Aquarium is offering virtual visits on its Facebook page at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily. If you tune in, you'll get to see live videos of sea turtles, otters and more of the cute animals there that you can't see in person any time soon. You'll also get to learn more about them from an on-site educator. In addition, the aquarium is offering coloring sheets and online curriculum on their website at scaquarium.org.