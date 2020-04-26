I was supposed to be in Pittsburgh to proudly watch my son graduate from college this weekend.

Instead, I'll video-chat with him and then worry about his job prospects in this pandemic-shattered economy.

The cancellation of his graduation ceremony and my family's trip is just a small example of the economic ripple effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

While my family's loss was sentimental, the financial loss to businesses was demonstrable, including three cancelled airline tickets, six hotel nights and multiple restaurant reservations.

It's not just the travel and tourism industry that's been slammed, of course. Countless businesses that were required to close, or had few customers if they were open, or suffered from the broader economic downturn are hurting badly.

Businesses are trying to get back on their feet, and the ads and emails I'm seeing show that some are offering deep discounts as a result.

The pandemic has caused a huge divide between those who have suffered financial or health impacts — or both — and those who have not.

For those who come out the other side of this in a position to spend money, there are bargains awaiting, and for those who are financially hurting, some businesses are offering relief.

Sometimes, they are the same businesses.

Take Volkswagen, for example. The automaker is offering flexible loan payment options for current VW owners who have lost their jobs, while also offering unusually attractive terms for "highly qualified" (great credit) buyers of new cars.

The offer: A six-year zero-interest loan with no payment for the first 180 days.

Why? Some investment firms are predicting that vehicle prices could fall as much this year as they did during the Great Recession, or around 15 percent.

"Auto sales are in a free fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, and things are only (forecast) to get worse," said Business Insider earlier this month.

People who have existing loans, and financial troubles related to the pandemic, should check with their lenders because many are offering relief.

Airlines and the broader travel industry have been punished like never before. Some day, people will feel safe flying again, and some carriers are already trying to lure travelers back.

This past week, for example, the discount Allegiant Air emailed a deal for travel through Nov. 17 that doesn't appear on its website, offering $50 off a $250 flight purchase, or $100 off a $400 flight plus hotel or rental car, or $250 off an $800 flight plus hotel or car booking. The respective coupon codes are: READY50, READY100H/READY100C, READY250H/READY250C.

That's a solid offer, and a key part of it is that those bookings include no-fee cancellations. Usually, Allegiant charges an extra $75 to be able to cancel a booking.

Allegiant serves Charleston, Greenville/Spartanburg, and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. The hardest part of taking advantage of the new deal is that the airline's flights are inexpensive, and taxes, fees, luggage charges, and seat assignment fees don't count toward the cost.

I checked it out, because Allegiant is the only airline that flies nonstop from Charleston to Pittsburgh, and I'm hoping for a belated graduation celebration later this year. However, two round-trip tickets didn't reach the $250 threshold for the coupon deal (and the free cancellation) because the taxes and fees didn't count.