Warrior Surf Foundation picks up protective equipment for Charleston-area hospitals

With demand growing rapidly for personal protective equipment for medical workers and first responders, a local group of veterans is working to connect businesses and community members with the organizations that desperately need their donations.

The Warrior Surf Foundation, which typically runs surf therapy programs for veterans at Folly Beach, will start picking up donations of protective equipment in the Charleston area this week. The group has partnered with several local health care centers and first responders to whom they'll deliver the donations.

Chris Dixson, a foundation board member, said the idea for the effort started when he realized local hospitals could soon face a severe shortage of protective equipment. His mind immediately turned to the foundation, which has many veterans on staff, skilled at strategic operations but left idle as the surf clinics were suspended.

"Everybody's scrambling to secure protective equipment," Dixson said.

By directly connecting businesses and community members who want to donate to the facilities that need their help, he said he hopes to get that equipment to medical workers and first responders more quickly.

The group is working with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, the Medical University of South Carolina, Roper St. Francis Healthcare and Charleston County Emergency Management Service. It plans to expand its partnerships to other organizations in the tri-county area, as well.

Any business or individual wanting to donate can contact the organization at warriorsurf.org/donateppe, and staff will schedule a pickup. For the safety of donors and drivers, donors will be asked to either leave the equipment in a safe pickup spot or put it in the vehicles themselves.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

As the effort begins, the group's leaders also hope to launch a funding drive so they can buy equipment for local organizations like the VA hospital, which is limited in where it can buy such equipment.

Some of the biggest needs are for isolation and surgical masks, as well as gowns and new-in-package N95 masks, Dixson said hospitals told him.

They are also looking for face shields, isolation suits, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer, sanitation wipes, bleach wipes, goggles, thermometers, spray bottles, bleach and bouffant caps.

Handmade masks are acceptable, Dixson said.

Donations must be in their original packaging and can't be damaged or expired. They must be FDA or CDC-approved, according to the Foundation's website.