Walmart to start taking workers' temperatures when they come to work; 1-way aisles coming

Walmart, South Carolina's largest private-sector employer, will begin taking employees’ temperatures when they report to work and tell them to stay home or seek medical care if they have a fever of at least 100 degrees.

To help stem the spread of the coronavirus, the world's largest retailer said Tuesday temperature-taking will begin first in distribution and fulfillment centers and in hotspots such as New York and New Orleans.

The measure will include asking employees basic health-screening questions as well.

Walmart is shipping infrared thermometers to all of its locations, which could take up to three weeks, according to Walmart U.S. store president and CEO John Furner and Sam's Club CEO Kath McLay.

In the interim, the company is encouraging employees to take their temperatures at home.

Employees who register temperatures of 100 or more will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days. Those who show up for work and have high temperatures will be paid for that day, but will not be able to work.

Walmart has added an emergency leave policy during the pandemic that pays employees for up to two weeks if they have to quarantine or become sick with the coronavirus. If an employee who had COVID-19 is still not able to return to work, they can get additional pay for up to 26 weeks.

The retailer, which operates 10 super stores in the Charleston area and five smaller Neighborhood Market shops, said it has ordered masks and gloves for employees for those who choose to wear them.

"They will be high-quality masks, but not N95 respirators, which should be reserved for at-risk healthcare workers," the Walmart executives said in a joint statement.

In some stores throughout Charleston, many employees could be seen wearing masks and gloves more than a week ago.

Another measure customers will soon encounter in Walmart stores is the one-way aisle in stores in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom to allow as much social distancing as possible.

"We’re testing different types of store protocols and monitoring this issue very closely, as well as adhering to mandates from local governments, as we focus on the best ways to achieve the public good in a safe and responsible manner," spokesman Charles Crowson said.

Like most other large grocery chains, the retailer also has begun installing plastic shields at checkout counters and pharmacies.

The company announced last week it is giving a bonus of $300 for full-time hourly workers and $150 to part-time hourly employees to recognize their efforts during the time of crisis. It also is accelerating payout of scheduled quarterly bonuses.