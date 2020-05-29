Volvo's SC plant takes 2nd pause as Mexico suppliers slow to crank back up

Volvo Cars has suspended production at its manufacturing campus near Ridgeville because of a shortage of parts coming from suppliers in Mexico that have been slow to ramp up after COVID-19 shutdowns.

The Berkeley County plant, which builds S60 sedans, isn't expected to resume operations until June 5, spokeswoman Stephanie Mangini said.

The site's workers had just returned from a nearly 1½-month shutdown due to coronavirus fears when supply issues forced another halt to production two weeks later.

Neither BMW in Spartanburg County nor Mercedes-Benz Vans in North Charleston responded to inquiries about whether their production has been affected.

Mexico's supply problems stem from the nation's shifting policy over a definitive restart date, according to a report by Automotive News. The government initially pegged May 18 as the restart date but later changed it to June 1 so manufacturers could have more time to develop safety plans for employees, according to the report. The government then moved the restart date back to last week.

With about 1,500 suppliers, Mexico is the largest foreign source of parts for the U.S. automotive industry, accounting for about 16 percent of components, according to the Center for Automotive Research. U.S.-built vehicles have an average of $5,000 worth of Mexican parts.

Volvo did not specify which or how many parts from Mexico manufacturers are used in production of the S60 sedan.

Mexican automakers also build one-fifth of all vehicles produced in North America, the IHS Markit research group told Automotive News. That includes Ram and Toyota pickup trucks and crossovers from General Motors, Volkswagen, Mazda, Nissan and Audi.