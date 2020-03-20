Volvo temporarily closing SC, other plants due to coronavirus

Volvo Cars is temporarily closing its manufacturing plants in South Carolina and other sites worldwide as the coronavirus takes a toll on the automaker's sales and potentially its workers' health.
"Our primary concerns are the health of our employees and the future of our business," said Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo's chief executive. "With the help of valuable supporting programs put in place by governments and authorities, we have been able to act quickly."
Volvo's plant off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville will be closed between March 26 and April 14. The same will be true for Volvo's plant in Sweden. The Belgium factory will remain closed through April 5. Staff in Volvo's offices will work from home starting March 26 and work hours will be reduced. Travel restrictions have already been in place.
"These actions will secure jobs and ensure that Volvo Cars can come back to normal production as soon as it is possible and safe," the company said in a statement.
Earlier this month Volvo Cars reopened its four manufacturing plants in China after an extended closure period. Showroom traffic appears to be returning to normal in China's car market, the company said.
German automaker BMW is closing its factories in Europe and South Africa through April 19 due to the coronavirus, but it's business as usual for the Spartanburg County plant that builds the popular X-model SUVs.
"We continue to monitor the situation in South Carolina daily and are in close alignment with both state and local government officials," BMW said in a statement. The automaker added it's "prepared to adjust quickly based on the daily analysis of the current environment."
CEO Oliver Zipse said sales and profits are expected to tumble as the virus spreads throughout Europe and North America, but he's hopeful the worst will be over by the second half of this year.
Nicolas Peter, the company's chief financial officer, said an earnings increase that had been expected to range between 6 percent and 8 percent has been cut to 2 percent to 4 percent for the year. The news follows a fourth quarter in which BMW's operating income increased 32 percent to $2.56 billion compared to 2018.
BMW’s Upstate plant remained the nation’s top vehicle exporter in 2019, retaining a title it’s held for six years by sending $9.6 billion worth of South Carolina-made X-model SUVs to foreign countries. Most of the 246,014 vehicles the German automaker shipped from its Spartanburg County campus in 2019 were moved through the Port of Charleston.
The coronavirus, which started showing up in China earlier this year and has now spread throughout the world, didn't appear to hurt exports last month. The State Ports Authority reported 17,418 vehicles — mostly BMWs — left Columbus Street Terminal in downtown Charleston last month. That's a mere eight more cars than the same period a year ago.
Daimler, parent company to Mercedes-Benz Vans, has also suspended most of its European production but the German company continues to build its Sprinter vans in North Charleston.