The more than $2 trillion federal COVID-19 relief package includes emergency relief for individuals and the millions of Americans who are now unemployed.

It's a nearly 900-page piece of legislation that was approved with broad bipartisan support, a brief setting aside of political differences during the state of emergency.

Highlights of the CARES Act include aid for individuals — the employed, the unemployed, the self-employed, the retired — and for businesses, states, federal programs and entire industries. There are special rules for retirement plan withdrawals, charitable contributions and much more.

Here's a look at the two key measures to help individuals: direct payments, and enhancements to unemployment.

The checks

The federal government plans to send $1,200 to every tax filer who isn't someone else's dependent and meets the income limits. Most people will get a check.

To get the full amount, individuals can have an adjusted gross income up to $75,000, or $150,000 for married couples who file joint tax returns.

For taxpayers who earned more, the checks get incrementally smaller. The maximum income to get a check of any size is $99,000 ($198,000 married) or $146,500 for "head of household" filers, who are often single parents with children.

Those who qualify for a check and have children under 17 will get an extra $500 per child, according to the Senate bill summary. So, a married couple with two children under 17 would get $3,400, if their adjusted gross income was no more than $150,000.

The money is expected to come as a single payment.

The income requirements will be based on 2019 tax returns, or 2018 returns for those who haven't yet filed.

Checks will be sent automatically — within weeks directly into bank accounts for those who previously provided the IRS with bank routing numbers for tax refunds, within months and by mail for others. See irs.gov/coronavirus for details.

In low-wage states such as South Carolina, most people will qualify for the full amount available. Nationally, the conservative Tax Foundation estimates nearly 94 percent of those who filed tax returns will get a check.

With so many people financially struggling suddenly and unexpectedly, I expect most will know exactly what to do with the money when it arrives. Pay the rent or mortgage, for example, or the credit card bill.

For those who don't urgently need the cash, it will be a great opportunity to start or fortify an emergency savings account — the three to six months of expenses that we ideally keep stashed away for times such as this.

Also, those who can afford to can consider making charitable donations, now with an extra incentive. The relief package creates a $300 "above the line" deduction for charitable giving, which means the deduction can be subtracted from federally taxable income without itemizing.

Jobless aid

For the unemployed, and particularly those who live in states with meager benefits such as South Carolina, the relief bill could be a life-changer. It includes an added $600 weekly payment for up to four months. That's on top of what South Carolina pays, which is no more than $326 per week.

South Carolina's senators were among several who sought to limit unemployment checks, so that the total aid could not exceed what recipients had been earning while employed, but the flat $600 weekly is what survived in the bill.

The relief package also includes an extra 13 weeks of unemployment benefits, on top of the 20 South Carolina normally allows. And, crucially for many displaced wage earners, benefits will be extended to gig economy workers, part-timers and the self-employed.