Vans shoe design created by Charleston's The Alley chosen for coronavirus program

This custom Vans design by Lauren Ridenour was one of 80 selected nationwide by the shoe company to help small businesses during the coronavirus. 

A custom shoe design submitted by a Charleston restaurant, bar and bowling alley was selected out of 80 nationwide by apparel and shoe company Vans as part of a program that is giving back to small businesses during the coronavirus. 

The Alley's design is part of the "Foot the Bill" program, which is a Vans initiative that aims to assist creative communities during this difficult time, from skate shops to art galleries to local hangouts. Using the Vans Customs platform, local artist and The Alley team member Lauren Ridenour created the chosen design.

Ridenour said she wanted the shoes to reflect the diverse and creative Charleston community while standing for togetherness, even now. 

"The different faces and colors were inspired by the different people and places that make up our home," Ridenour said. "During these challenging times, we realize that we are stronger together and we will all get through this because we are all one."

The limited-edition shoe has been produced and is now for sale on Vans' website at vans.com/footthebill. Proceeds, minus the cost of production and shipping will be donated to The Alley's COVID-19 employee relief fund and recovery needs.

Ridenour’s winning video, showcasing her design, can be seen on The Alley’s Instagram feed (@thealleychas) and on The Alley’s Facebook page.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.

