Value of SC bank deal gets nicked by coronavirus

The age-old maxim that time is money is ringing true in the sale of South Carolina's second-biggest bank — to the tune of more than $480 million to the downside.
The world isn't the same place it was on the morning of Nov. 18, when the acquisitive Carolina Financial Corp. of Charleston made the surprise announcement that it had agreed to be acquired.
This week, shareholders of the CresCom Bank parent will vote on whether to approve the stock swap with United Bankshares Inc. of West Virginia
One risk associated with the deal has hit them where it hurts. The two banks have been alerting investors about it in public disclosure statements about the sale.
"The market prices of both United Bankshares common stock and Carolina Financial common stock will fluctuate prior to the merger," they stated in a joint filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 13.
The call was spot-on — and understated given the ferocity of the sell-off that shareholders would endure in the weeks ahead.
The economy already was showing some mild signs of a slowdown as it eased into the new year. It headed south quick as the coronavirus crisis ricocheted into a full-blown pandemic that has sidelined entire industries and shaken global financial markets.
The turmoil has taken a big chunk of change out of the Carolina Financial sale.
The transaction, which is being financed entirely with United's stock, was originally pegged at more than $1.1 billion. As of Friday, the market value had fallen by about 44 percent, to about $618 million. The other $482 million evaporated into the ether.
The decline has been steep, but not quite precipitous enough for CresCom's owner to consider scotching the deal. The terms include an escape hatch that can be deployed if United's stock falls below $33.58 (it has, to about $24 Friday) and if it underperforms a broad-based Nasdaq bank index by at least 15 percent over a designated period (it hasn't).
If both triggers of the "price protection collar" are pulled, Carolina Financial could renegotiate and demand more shares. It also could walk away if United won't sweeten the pot within five days.
“I really don't expect the price collar to come into play," Carolina Financial CEO Jerry Rexroad said last week.
He added that the fundamentals behind the tie-up haven't changed much since November.
The banking industry has been a merger-and-acquisition hot house since at least the previous financial crisis. In the early deals, buyers snapped up the low-hanging fruit — small-fry lenders crippled by the severe 2007-08 downturn.
The action is now fixed on growth-minded franchises looking to bulk up fast and add the financial muscle they need to fend off larger, deeper-pocketed rivals.
"Scale is important," Rexroad said when the news of the United sale broke.
He stands behind that statement.
"We continue to believe the same things we thought when we announced the transaction," Rexroad said Thursday. "Carolina Financial and United Bankshares make a great combination of high-performing companies that together are stronger. ... We have different strengths, and given what we're going through with Covid-19, I’m glad they’re our partner."
Carolina Financial has been in the game since 1997, when it opened Community FirstBank on Meeting Street near the College of Charleston. It then set its sights on the Grand Strand market by launching Crescent Bank several years later. It combined the two franchises to create CresCom in 2012.
The closely held holding company listed its shares on the Nasdaq in 2014 and shifted into merger-and-acquisition mode. It used its publicly traded stock as currency to expand its retail presence to the Upstate, the Midlands and several attractive North Carolina markets.
The M&A train came to halt when another expansion-minded suitor — from another Charleston — came calling with an offer too good to resist.
United Bankshares has engineered more than 30 buyouts since 1987. It now manages more than $20 billion in assets and operates in seven states and Washington, D.C. Its branch network has virtually no overlap with CresCom's $4.1 billion brick-and-mortar footprint, which should keep post-merger-related job cuts to a minimum.
The Mountain State lender's latest takeover was approved by the Federal Reserve this month and is expected to close around May 1. The sale now goes to the owners for their final blessing.
Recognizing the need for social distancing, Carolina Financial is offering its roughly 3,400 investors the option of logging on to a virtual annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday. Rexroad expects light attendance at the simultaneous in-person gathering, which will be held outdoors at the Country Club of Charleston.