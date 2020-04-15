USC to decide by June whether to re-open Columbia campus in the fall amid coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina will decide by June 15 whether it will reopen its Columbia campus to students for the fall semester as the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim victims across the Palmetto State.

But the number of students on campus will probably be less than the record high enrollment of recent years.

USC thinks it will likely see a decline in student numbers as virus-related job losses and empty bank accounts make affording tuition more difficult.

Deposits being collected from incoming students for the fall semester have slowed, USC President Bob Caslen told a Board of Trustees committee Wednesday. An exact number of deposits received to date was not provided.

"It's still a good stream, just slower than what they normally would have been," said Dennis Pruitt, vice president for student affairs.

He's holding out hope for a late surge as the payment deadline has been extended to June 1.

The school welcomed about 6,250 freshmen to campus last fall.

Nationally, the rate of federal student loan application completion was down 2 percent as of April 3, compared with last year at the same time, according to the National College Attainment Network.

The school is surveying all 22,000 current students eligible to return for another semester, as well as high school seniors who have already accepted offers of admission to gauge whether they plan to stay enrolled come fall. Those survey results are expected by May 1 and will influence the campus' financial decisions.

"Tuition is our bread and butter for revenue," Caslen said.

Under the federal CARES Act providing widespread financial relief to individuals, businesses and institutions affected by the virus, the Columbia campus received $21.4 million, about half of which must be used for emergency financial aid grants to students.

The other half is designated for "institutional response," Caslen said. The school is waiting on guidance on how those funds may be used but it could go to cover two-thirds of the $15 million in housing and meal refunds issued to students to date, he said.

Those refunds will continue to go out through April 22. University officials have projected $20 million to $40 million in lost revenue through the summer semester.

"The primary question is whether or not (students) can afford to come to college based on their family situation," Pruitt said.

That's why the university also extended its deadline to apply for financial aid to June 1.

U.S. unemployment rates continue to climb as the virus causes closures. The nation saw more than 16 million jobless claims in three weeks due to the pandemic.

Board member Charles Williams asked whether the school has extended invitations of admission to prospective students on its waiting list in order to increase its enrollment chances.

Pruitt declined to share strategies being taken except to say all tools were being used.

Caslen shared an email he received from the father of an incoming student expressing his daughter's enthusiasm upon receiving her notification of admission despite the hardships the virus has caused.

"The majority of people out there are committed to be gamecocks; they want to be Gamecocks," Caslen said. "And they're going to persevere through whatever it takes. I'd like to think they'd all like to be like that but I know that's not necessarily the case."

Caslen also shared statistics from a USA Today report about how families of students are weighing where to attend and whether its safe to send their students back to school. Colleges went to online instruction as part of the social distancing to curbs the virus' spread.

"The fact that we're an urban campus and the fact that almost half our enrollment is out of state, goes against us," he said.

By contrast, Pruitt said summer semester enrollment has held steady.

"I think in part because families and students are looking for how they're going to occupy their time," he said. "They can't travel, they cant find work but they can go to school and make progress toward a degree."