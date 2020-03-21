You are the owner of this article.
USC student tests positive for coronavirus, quarantining 18 dorm residents

  • Updated
Hand sanitizers are set out for travelers to use while checking in at the Charleston International Airport on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in North Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/ Staff

Eighteen University of South Carolina students living in a dorm have been quarantined after one of the students tested positive for coronavirus.

University officials learned of the student's diagnosis Friday night, spokesman Jeff Stensland said. Staff are providing the students with meals, academic aid and any health needs that arrive.

The students had applied for special permission to stay in the dorm after the campus closed. Stensland said.

One faculty member and 11 other students, none of whom live on campus, have also tested positive.

The university extended spring break by a week and is scheduled to start online classes on Monday. USC had predicted that nearly a third of the 32,000 students on its Columbia campus would contract the virus if they were allowed to return from spring break as normal.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

