USC set to reopen campus, classrooms in fall after coronavirus closures

The University of South Carolina will reopen its Columbia campus and resume in-person instruction in the fall, officials announced Wednesday.
Some students, faculty and staff will be allowed to return to the main campus gradually over the summer, USC President Robert Caslen said in a campuswide email, even as summer courses remain online.
This phase-in approach "will allow us to test our mitigation measures, pilot our initiatives and further build our confidence and capacity to open our doors to the University community safely in August," Caslen wrote.
The college is the first in the state to announce its specific plans for fall reopening. It was also the first major college in South Carolina to transition to online-only classes.
Most colleges and universities across the Palmetto State decided to suspend in-person classes and pushed classes entirely online in March as an attempt to minimize the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
South Carolina has logged more than 6,840 cases and nearly 300 coronavirus-related deaths.
“Every step of the way, our top priority is your health, safety and wellbeing. The in-depth, tireless work of the group has given me a new level of understanding and confidence that in-person instruction can safely begin this fall,” Caslen wrote. “As we prepare for August, we recognize that we are embarking on a new normal that will demand from each of us a commitment to public health and safety.”
The announcement comes after weeks of planning from the university's Future Planning Group, a team that included dozens of public health, clinical medicine and academic experts.
The campus reopening plan includes readily available COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff; comprehensive identification of positive cases and contact tracing; and an increase in single-occupancy residence hall rooms.
The university has also designated "ample student housing" for those who might need to self-isolate or quarantine.
Although the goal is for most students to return in mid-August, Caslen emphasized that the success of the plan depends on the "resolve of each student, staff and faculty member to comply daily with safety and health protocols."
When students do return, the way campus operates will look different compared to when students left in March.
Large classes will either be held in smaller sections or via a virtual format. Dining services will be modified to minimize contact via grab-and-go style meals.
Recommended social distancing will take place within classrooms, lecture halls, meeting rooms and sports venues, "with strong encouragement of proper social distancing off campus."
Colleges across the state are grappling with how to safely resume classes in the fall. Many have said they don't expect to release formal announcements until mid-June or July. Nationally, colleges are bracing for a potential enrollment drop caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have implemented temporary tuition freezes, extended application deadlines and waived otherwise mandatory standardized test scores in order to encourage potential students to enroll.
As it made a decision, the school listened to the increasing number of students who expressed a strong desire to return to campus, Caslen said.
"Many of these students, if faced with no option other than prolonged remote learning, will elect to postpone or discontinue their education," he wrote.
Some 33,280 full-time students were enrolled at the Columbia campus last fall. At that time, the university also employed 2,354 faculty and 8,303 staff members, said university spokesman Jeff Stensland.
Stensland said each of the college's seven other campuses will make their own decisions for the fall semester based on local conditions. The two-year Palmetto College campuses, including USC Lancaster, Union, Sumter and Salkehatchie, generally follow the schedule of the Columbia campus, he said, but no final decisions have been made yet.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.