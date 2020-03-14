USC's new coronavirus warning asks students to avoid campus 'unless absolutely necessary'

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina is asking students to stay away from campus to stem a potential spread of the coronavirus.

USC told students late Friday to not return to dorms until April 5 unless "unless they demonstrate extenuating circumstances" — a reversal of the school's stance when the instruction changes were announced earlier this week.

The university made the new decision after surveying students about their intentions and finding a large of number planning to return to campus housing "despite the university strongly advising against it," USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

USC is offering limited food and student academic counseling services, but school officials are not encouraging students come to campus "unless absolutely necessary" before April 5, Stensland said.

USC has no confirmed coronavirus cases, though Gamecock Athletic Director Ray Tanner said Friday that a student-athlete was tested for coronavirus and another self-quarantined after a trip to a region where the virus is widespread.

Stensland did not know immediately if any other USC students or staff had been tested for coronavirus or self-quarantined because of contact with someone infected. South Carolina has 13 confirmed cases so far, most in Camden.

If students returned to the Columbia campus as scheduled at the end of spring break this week, a forecasted 30 percent of them would have contracted COVID-19 within two weeks, university President Bob Caslen wrote in a campuswide message. That would be 9,600 students based on enrollment data from the school.

"This measure is designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus among our student population, which would endanger not only our campus, but the entire Midlands community," Stensland said. "We ask that students and families exercise patience and understanding during these challenging times."

The university extended spring break into next week and then will hold no in-person classes the following two weeks as instruction goes online. Campus offices will remain open.

USC is assessing refunds for students' room and food costs for the time they are away from campus, Stensland said. USC has about 8,000 beds. Students workers will get paid, he said.

How other S.C. colleges are reacting to the coronavirus:

Clemson University: Online-only classes from March 23-27 (post-spring break)

Coastal Carolina University: Extending spring break through March 20

College of Charleston: Online-only classes from March 23-27 (post-spring break)

The Citadel: Normal operations

Francis Marion University: Normal operations

Lander University: Online-only classes starting Monday

MUSC: Normal operations

S.C. State University: Extending spring break through March 20 then online-only classes until further notice

USC Aiken: Extending spring break through March 20

USC Beaufort: Extending spring break through March 20

USC Upstate: Normal operations

USC Lancaster/Salkehatchie/Sumter/Union (2-year campuses): Extending spring break through March 20 then online-only classes until April 3

Winthrop University: Online-only classes from March 23-April 3 (post-spring break)

Select technical colleges

Florence-Darlington Technical College: Normal operations

Greenville Technical College: Normal operations

Horry-Georgetown Technical College: Normal operations

Midlands Technical College: Canceling classes March 16-20

Piedmont Technical College: Normal operations

Spartanburg Technical College: Normal operations

Tri-County Technical College: Normal operations

Trident Technical College: Normal operations

York County Technical College: Extending spring break through March 20 then only-online classes until May 8