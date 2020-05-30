USC researchers examine how coronavirus increases bias against other languages and accents

The coronavirus pandemic carries more dangers than the risk of infection, some researchers have found — prejudices are intensifying against those viewed as "other" and therefore potential carriers of the virus.

One of the first indicators of that otherness can be a different language or accent. University of South Carolina researchers with the school's Language Conflict Project have started collecting data on the ways people are discriminating against, and even attacking, people with different languages or dialects during the ongoing health crisis.

"If a New Yorker comes down to Myrtle Beach, they don't look like a New Yorker, but as soon as they open their mouths, that's what gets them the reaction," said Stan Dubinsky, a USC linguistics professor.

Dubinsky founded the school's Language Conflict Project in 2018 with literature professor Michael Gavin. The project, which has involved around 20 undergraduate researchers, is working on an online encyclopedia that will chronicle linguistic conflicts across the world.

In South Carolina, that linguistic conflict typically manifests along racial lines, such as conflicts over the Gullah language or African American dialects.

During the pandemic, another linguistic conflict has manifested: fear and anger against people who come from elsewhere and who may be bringing the virus.

Some USC students have experienced this anger firsthand. One student from Connecticut told researchers he recently was in a Myrtle Beach convenience store when a local man told the cashier state troopers should be stationed at the state line to shoot anyone trying to enter the state with a "Yankee" license plate.

The student said he was afraid his Northern accent could provoke the man, so he stayed silent until he left the store.

"I don't think (this discrimination is) something that people realize. And it hits really close to home," said Kathryn Watson, an undergraduate researcher who asked Gavin and Dubinsky if she could study how the pandemic affects language and dialect conflict.

"The virus is something you can't really see, so language is one of the first indicators we found people are using to decide who's safe and who's not," Watson said.

Some law enforcement agencies in South Carolina have received reports of harassment based on perceived foreignness to the state. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said in March officials had received several reports of residents being aggressive toward possible out-of-towners.

On Hilton Head Island recently, a note left on a car with a New York license plate read, "BCSO and Security have been notified of your location. Please stay healthy + please follow quarantine guidelines. During this time HHI IS NOT a vacation destination any more than NYC!"

That car's owner had been in Beaufort County since January, the Sheriff's Office said.

Other hot spots around the world have also seen discrimination against different languages and nationalities, sometimes violently, Dubinsky said.

An Italian man who crossed the border to Slovenia for a weekend in March was beaten and robbed after locals heard him speaking Italian. The locals shouted "Italiano coronavirus" at him.

In Hong Kong, some restaurants have put up signs refusing to take any orders in Mandarin, the language associated with mainland China.

Watson, who is in North Carolina during the pandemic, said many local rental companies will hang up on customers or say there's nothing available if a person with a Northern accent calls them.

Tensions between the North and South in the United States, or between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, aren't new. But the pandemic has given people with such biases a supposed reason to legitimize those feelings.

"The human brain is always looking for reasons to justify its own fear of the other," said Kaitlyn Smith, another researcher with the project.

"This type of discrimination is far less about fear of the sickness and far more about people looking for reasons to justify preexisting prejudices," Smith said.

For example, if "people already have problems with Yankees," she said.

The team's research into language discrimination during the COVID-19 pandemic is in its early stages, Dubinsky said. He believes they now have enough anecdotal data to begin a deeper dive.

The researchers hope to launch the Language Conflict Project's encyclopedia by January. The resource will cover language and dialect conflicts from around the world.