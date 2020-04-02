USC puts summer classes online to avoid students returning amid coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA — In-person classes will not resume at South Carolina's largest college until the fall semester in an effort to avoid spreading coronavirus across campus and the state's capital city.

The University of South Carolina will hold summer classes online because the COVID-19 outbreak is not expected to peak until May, shortly before those courses begin, school president Bob Caslen said.

"Our top priority remains your health, safety and wellbeing," Caslen wrote Thursday. "It was clear that allowing students, faculty, staff and visitors to return to campus this summer could be dangerous.

"We feel the risk of communal infection to the campus and the surrounding community in this closed-campus environment is still unacceptable."

College of Charleston, the state's third-largest university, also will hold summer classes online.

Clemson University and Coastal Carolina University, South Carolina's second- and fourth-biggest schools respectively, have not made a decision. The Citadel is moving to online classes for the first half of the summer, while Winthrop University is considering all online summer classes.

Public state colleges pushed classes online for the rest of the spring semester after the outbreak started taking hold last month and postponed or canceled commencements. USC scheduled its commencement for Aug. 7-8.

Colleges announced plans this week to offer refunds to students for lost housing, food and fees because they were not able to return to their campuses. Many schools also approved plans to offer pass-fail grades to student who want them.

State college decisions have foreshadowed how South Carolina's K-12 schools act. K-12 schools have suspended in-class instruction through April under an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster.