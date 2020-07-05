USC prof knocks out book about COVID-19's crushing impact on travel sector

A tourism expert and professor at the University of South Carolina didn't waste time in penning a book about the coronavirus pandemic's devastating impact on the hospitality sector.
Simon Hudson's "COVID-19 & Travel: Impacts, Responses and Outcomes," is out now, though many destinations — South Carolina included — are still figuring out what their outcomes will be.
Given how much is still to unfold, Hudson suggested last week that it might already be time for him to start working on a second edition.
"Who knows what's going to happen," Hudson said. "This is not short-term. Things are really going to change."
Hudson teaches part-time at USC's College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management. He's written multiple books on travel-related topics including golf tourism, the ski industry, tourism marketing and customer service.
The new book is broken into six chapters, each with two case studies. He starts off with a discussion of the cruise ship industry during the early part of the outbreak, explaining how the "golden child of the tourism sector" became a "symbol of the deadly disease."
Cruises were causing anxiety in Charleston when the Carnival Sunshine pleasure ship was still loading and unloading passengers downtown after U.S. cases were being reported. Voyages were halted in mid-March and won't start up again until October at the earliest.
Hudson said he wanted to give the book a global perspective, so his case studies cover examples that span from Auckland to Aruba.
In his research, one of the patterns that emerged was that countries with female leaders seemed to be more successful in containing the virus, he said. They were "really making decisions for safety reasons," he noted.
"Their countries seem to be coming out of this much quicker," he said.
The virus has revealed many things about the travel sector, Hudson explained. It's likely shown some heavily tourism-dependent communities that they need to diversify. It's revealed future paths for the event industry, which he predicts will lean more heavily on virtual platforms even when travel picks up again, and it's shown the role technology can play in making tourists feel safe enough to board planes and sleep in hotels again.
But, as he lays out in the introduction of the book, the pandemic has also been a sobering lesson in how travel can play a "critical role in the spread of new infectious diseases."
"The ability to get to nearly any country in the world in 20 hours or less, and pack a virus along with our carry-on luggage, allows new diseases to emerge and to spread when they might have died out in the past," he writes.
Hudson also stressed the importance of adaptability or, as he refers to it in the book "COVID-aptability." A willingness to pivot and reinvent is critical for businesses that are tying to make it through this unprecedented period.
"They're certainly not thinking of making money right now," he said. "They're just trying to survive."
With hotels operating at half capacity and destinations vying for the summer season's small pool of travelers, terms like "overtourism," went from being the subject of innumerable articles to nothing more than a "fond memory" for places that complained about being overrun just months ago, Hudson said.
The Charleston peninsula is one of those places. Last November, two local preservation groups held events addressing "overtourism" in the Holy City within a day of each other.
The proverbial "tipping point" for tourism in the region was the theme of the Preservation Society's annual meeting and the subject of a forum hosted by the Historic Charleston Foundation.
Perhaps, Hudson said, this unexpected and unwanted drop in tourism activity can be an opportunity for destinations to develop strategies that will help them to "manage tourism in a more sustainable fashion in the future."