USC top coaches, administrators taking 10% pay cuts to aid with coronavirus cash crunch

University of South Carolina's top athletics coaches along with the school's president and top administrators are taking one-year 10 percent pay cuts to help ease losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gamecocks football head coach Will Muschamp, men's basketball coach Frank Martin, women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and Athletics Director Ray Tanner are among 11 top university officials voluntarily who volunteered to reduce their paychecks to help save $1.2 million at the state's largest college, USC announced Tuesday.
As a group, the four athletics department leaders taking pay cuts earn close to $10 million a year.
Coaches at several other colleges — including Wisconsin, Virginia, Arizona, Kansas, Louisville, West Virginia and Oregon — have taken salary hits to ease coronavirus-related costs. Missouri is the only other Southeastern Conference school where coaches have accepted pay cuts.
USC is forecast to lose up to $40 million from the spring and summer semester when the coronavirus closed campus in March and pushed classes online. The university had to refund students for dorm and food fees.
The losses are expected to grow with uncertainties in the fall even as students are expected to resume in-person classes.
USC is considering broader pay cuts to faculty and staff as well as potential academic program changes to help get through a financial crisis described by a faculty leader as twice as bad as the recession a decade ago.
The coaches of USC's biggest athletics programs are among the highest paid employees in the state government.
Muschamp earns $4.4 million. Martin is making $2.65 million, while Staley earns $1.7 million. Tanner brings home $1 million.
USC President Bob Caslen, who arrived USC last year, earns $650,000.
The one-year pay cuts that start July 1 also include six top USC administrators, among them are Senior Vice President for Administration Ed Walton, Chief of Staff Mark Bieger and former state Rep. James Smith, special assistant to the president.
The coronavirus outbreak has forced a number of changes at the Columbia campus, including canceling spring sports midseason.
The presidents and chancellors of the SEC will vote on Friday about whether or not to re-open their athletic facilities on June 1, which would clear the way for football players and other fall athletes to return to campus and begin training for the season.
Muschamp has said that he believes a football player needs two months to prepare for a 12-game season, one month to condition and another for preseason camp. A June 1 re-start would fit that calendar.
Yet even if the players are allowed to come back, another wave of coronavirus infections could squash the plans.
USC is studying several models about how to have fans at Williams-Brice Stadium and still adopt social distancing, with other coaches wondering how the players can be considered safe if fans aren’t.
Meanwhile, the school decided to scrap plans for a postponed in-person commencement ceremony in August. USC will hold a virtual ceremony for spring graduates at a later date, a school spokesman said.
On Monday, USC unveiled an altered class schedule that cancels fall break and ends in-person classes at Thanksgiving to slow an expected second wave of the coronavirus. The Columbia campus also will hold online classes on typical school holidays of Labor Day and Election Day, to help manage what is expected to be a challenging semester.
COVID-19 has stricken nearly 9,000 South Carolinains, killing close to 400.
David Cloninger contributed to this report.