USC postpones May graduation, students to learn online for rest of semester

As a result of the rapid spread of the new coronavirus, students at the University of South Carolina will not resume in-person classes for the remainder of the semester, and traditional May graduation ceremonies will be postponed.

The Thursday afternoon announcement comes after Gov. Henry McMaster announced that all public K-12 schools, colleges and universities would close statewide due to the spreading coronavirus.

USC had already decided to extend its spring break and pivot to online learning, which will start as planned on Monday.

Online learning will continue through the completion of final exams in May. This applies to all satellite institutions across the university's system: Columbia, Aiken, Beaufort, Upstate, Lancaster, Salkehatchie, Sumter and Union.

The university is "committed to and actively exploring options for rescheduled in-person ceremonies when it is safe to host them," according to a news release. The decision on commencement ceremonies will not affect students' ability to complete their degrees.

The decision to postpone May graduation ceremonies and in-person classes was made in conjunction with state health officials and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I realize that these actions will be deeply disappointing to our students, particularly those who are about to graduate and were looking forward to a final semester on campus,” President Bob Caslen said in a statement. “The coronavirus presents a serious risk to public health, and we must take these actions in order to best protect our students, faculty and staff."

Students previously granted permission to live on campus will be allowed to stay, but all other students must schedule a time to pick up their belongings from the campus' residence halls at a later date.

For courses that typically require hands-on, experiential learning, instructors are working to develop alternative methods of instruction.