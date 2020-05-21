USC not raising tuition, bracing to lose 10% of students; football decision coming in July

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina is expecting to lose more than 3,000 students in the fall because of novel coronavirus concerns and will not make a decision about fans attending football games until mid-July, school leaders said on Thursday.

USC also will not raise tuition when in-person classes resume in August, President Bob Caslen told The Post and Courier, joining several other public colleges in South Carolina in holding down costs as they try to bring students back to campuses.

Students will not be required to come back to Columbia, but they will pay the same for online classes as they would for in-person instruction, Caslen said.

USC is providing the same standard of education online as in a classroom, and students in the fall are making the choice to take classes online rather than being forced by the spring campus closure, he said.

A former Miss South Carolina filed a class-action suit against USC this month seeking tuition refunds and claiming the online classes are inferior.

USC is trying to figure out how much money it will lose when in-person classes resume. The school is reopening campus because most students want face-to-face academic and social interaction or they could take a pass on going to college and find other ways to build a career path, Caslen said.

The state's largest university is expected to lose up to $40 million in spring and summer revenue from the COVID-19 outbreak. Some of that will be offset by federal coronavirus aid. USC's Columbia campus received $21.4 million directly from the federal government, but half of that must go to students.

The school already has refunded $15.9 million in room, meal and parking fees to students after the campus was closed for the semester in mid-March.

USC is bracing for fall tuition losses, especially among out-of-state students who pay more to attend but might not want to leave home due to the coronavirus. The university also is expecting less money coming from dorm, meal and parking fees, as well as athletic ticket sales.

"All of this has a price tag," Caslen told a special USC board committee addressing the financial crisis during a meeting on Thursday.

The Gamecocks are planning scenarios, from having no fans at Williams-Brice Stadium to seating 15,000 or perhaps more in the stadium that holds about 80,000 spectators, Athletics Director Ray Tanner said.

USC is working under the assumption that it can decide how many fans attend games, rather than being limited by government or conference officials, Caslen said.

All 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference are committed to play games, he said. A decision on the season is expected in two months, trustees were told.

"We still have time on our side," Tanner said.

As for enrollment, Caslen said national studies show 15 percent to 20 percent of students are hesitant about returning to campus. Based on early data, USC estimates enrollment will drop by 10 percent on a campus with 32,000 full-time students, Caslen said.

USC might not see as much of a drop in enrollment as other schools because the university is contacting new students personally to answer questions and take them on virtual campus tours.

"They're showing a touch of love that some other universities are not going to that extreme," Caslen told The Post and Courier after the meeting.

While a drop in out-of-state students is expected, USC is seeing a rise in enrollment of African American students — a goal of the school, Caslen said. His theory is that higher-performing African American students from South Carolina are choosing to stay closer to home.

Administrators did not release a forecasted loss total for the fall, but they plan to have a number when budget talks start next month. One faculty leader has suggested the financial hit could be twice as bad as the recession a decade ago.

USC already put construction, hiring, salary and travel freezes in place, and is weighing pay and program cuts. Caslen, along with top athletics coaches — including football coach Will Muschamp and women's basketball coach Dawn Staley — are taking 10 percent pay cuts to save $1.2 million.