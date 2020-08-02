USC is the only large SC college not starting class online. Here's what makes them different.

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina led the way as the first to close its campus and transition to online classes amid the coronavirus outbreak. Now it's the only large university in the state starting its fall semester with in-person instruction.

Administrators at the state's biggest school say the on-campus student health facilities, complete with COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, as well as mask and testing requirements, make the school uniquely able to open as the pandemic continues to ravage the Palmetto State.

As the other schools have chosen a more conservative approach, USC has been stalwart, leaning on its reopening plan, months in the making, as students begin moving in as early as next weekend.

“We feel we have a plan that’s been looked at by a great team of professionals," President Bob Caslen said during a virtual town hall with students and parents this week. "It’s been looked at by every perspective. It has identified the risk areas. It has put in place risk mitigation programs. And we’re confident that we can mitigate that risk."

Meanwhile, Clemson University President Jim Clements said its projections show cases would spike if the state's second-largest college brought students back on campus in August and felt it would be safer to delay in-person instruction until mid-September. The same is true for the College of Charleston, the state's third-largest school.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts in planning and preparation, all indicators of the pandemic indicate that a safe start, face-to-face instruction in late August will be difficult,” College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu told board members. “The daily new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina remains very high, the positivity rate continues to hover above 15 percent, the number of available hospital beds in the Lowcountry are low and the delays in testing and shortages in health care staff are the reality.”

In Charleston County, two-thirds of the 1,927 hospital beds are occupied, according to the latest S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control report.

Clemson is more isolated. Half of nearby Anderson County's 467 beds are occupied, as are one-third of the 136 beds in neighboring Pickens County. Patients must go 30 miles from campus to Greenville for higher capacity, but cases are growing there with two-thirds of the county's 1,486 beds occupied.

DHEC also warns that not all of those beds are suitable for treating adult COVID-19 patients, as new federal requirements that went into effect on July 22, call on hospitals to report all beds as one number rather than broken down by type.

Whenever students return to the College of Charleston campus, an increase in coronavirus cases will be inevitable, said Paul Patrick, Hsu’s chief of staff. What’s most important is getting the overall COVID-19 numbers in Charleston County, as well as statewide, lowered to a point so the hospital systems won’t be overwhelmed once students come back.

“Our hope is that if all those two numbers would go down by mid-September, then we're safe to come back,” Hsu said.

USC is joining The Citadel and Lander University in starting with some in-person classes. The others are starting with online classes and could convert if COVID-19 cases fall.

According to the Association of Public & Land Grant Universities, 50 percent of schools nationwide are offering in-person instruction; 35 percent, which includes USC, are offering a blend of in-person and online teaching; and 15 percent are putting all classes online.

Schedules could change at USC, Caslen said.

“If we do reach an unacceptable risk, principally defined by exceeding our medical capacity, then we will disperse to 100 percent online as we did last spring," he said.

The school said it will closely monitor positive cases, both on and off campus; student behavior; hospital capacity; and is testing wastewater on campus for spikes in the coronavirus, similar to testing being done in Clemson.

USC already started a gradual increase of students and faculty returning over the past month, with students living in housing off campus.

“We have learned a lot. We have made some adjustments. We have identified trends that we can expect and what worked and what didn’t work. And it’s really helped us quite a bit," Caslen said.

And despite campus closing in March, Caslen said 11,200 students chose to stay in Columbia, according to data from the student affairs office.

When the entire student body returns later this month, the school will welcome its second largest freshman class in history. As of late July, there are 31,000 students registered for the fall semester, Stacey Bradley, USC's senior associate vice president for Student Affairs and Academic Support. About 32,000 were on the Columbia campus last year.

“I’m not naive to know that we can expect spikes when we bring this many students back. And, frankly, many students are already back here and they’ve been here all summer in their off-campus student residence where 80 percent of them live during the regular academic year," Caslen said.

When asked why USC is forging ahead, Caslen told staff that reopening is a balance between the health of students and staff and the financial viability of the university. He said colleges choosing to only offer online classes are seeing enrollment drop off 15 to 20 percent nationally.

USC expects to lose more than $165 million in revenue from the COVID-19 outbreak. Some of that will be offset by $21.4 million in federal coronavirus aid.

“We will open, we will open the right way, and we’ll open safely," he said.

Provost Bill Tate said what's unique about USC is its internal health care capacity.

"Many, many universities do not have the same capacity as the University of South Carolina or the professionals in place to make sure that both prevention and intervention are happening. This is a very, very special place in American higher education because of that," he said.

Deb Beck, executive director of USC's student health services, said the university has 280 individual dorm rooms available for solo quarantine if a student tests positive for COVID-19. Meals and class materials will be brought directly to those students.

The campus also boasts its own medical school and a new 68,000-square-foot student health center, built just three years ago.

“Not everybody has what we have," Tate said. “If they don’t, they might not be opening; but we do."

Beck said epidemiologists with the Arnold School of Public Health have spent the summer researching the virus and modeling its possible spread.

They've considered the problems that may come up and how they would respond when they do, whether that be temporarily closing certain sections of campus or temporarily switching classes to online. She said there are specialized teams ready to deploy to a certain building or school should a cluster be identified.

The university has about 15 case managers, which she said each student who tests positive will be assigned to, and many more staff to handle isolation monitoring. The epidemiologists' predictions project how many contact tracers the university might need "and we exceed that by far," Beck said.

Through electronic health records, the school is able to predict when it may have surges in various diseases, such as the flu. Beck said while some of that disease spread in the past has come from living in the residence halls, it's mostly activities off campus, where the university has less control, that contagion happens.

Caslen said he and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin have discussed a local curfew and restaurant distance ordinances.

"We’ve had several meaningful discussions. The curfew would be a real curfew, as we have had in the past, not the Governor’s 'last call' executive order," Benjamin said.

Benjamin said he still needs to review Gov. Henry McMaster's latest executive order that mandates occupancy requirements at restaurants that were previously just suggestions.

Meanwhile, 30 faculty members at the University of North Carolina wrote an open letter to The Charlotte Observer calling on students to stay home and saying, “under current conditions, it is not safe for you to come to campus — to live in dormitories and apartments, to sit in classrooms, and to socialize with your peers in the way that college students usually do."

Caslen said, while he understands USC staff also has concerns with the return to in-person instruction, he vowed to stand with them to protect their health.