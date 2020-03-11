USC cancels classes next week, courses go online following 2 weeks to battle coronavirus

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina is cancelling classes next week and will hold classes online only for the following two weeks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Students at the state's largest college are being encouraged to stay home until in-person classes resume the week of April 6, USC President Bob Caslen announced Wednesday. Dorms and food service will be available for students who want to stay on the Columbia campus.

USC is on spring break this week. The extra week off will give faculty time to switch to online instruction.

"Gamecocks, your health and safety are our No. 1 priority," Caslen tweeted. "This unprecedented public health challenge demands that all of us do our part for the public good. Let's rise to the occasion in the interest of our community."

USC's decision applies to its main Columbia campus only. The school's seven other campuses make their own announcements. USC Upstate, the largest of the system's satellite campuses, is holding classes next week, but USC's other four-year campuses, Aiken and Beaufort, are canceling in-person classes next week.

Several other large state colleges across the country have temporarily halted in-person classes in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus, including Ohio State University, Indiana University and West Virginia University.

USC is the first major college in South Carolina to switch to online-only classes. Clemson University is considering the move, and College of Charleston will test online classes Thursday. No other S.C. public colleges have announced scheduled changes as of Wednesday morning.

No positive cases of coronavirus have been reported on S.C. college campuses. A test for a non-student at Clemson came back negative, the school said Wednesday.

Nine South Carolinians have been struck with the coronavirus, including seven in Camden.

There are no changes to scheduled USC sports events, including the first two rounds of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament that will be held at Colonial Life Arena will start March 20 or 21.

The university’s extended break also lasts until Columbia’s St. Pat’s in Five Points festival that draws more than 30,000 revelers each year, many of them college students. The festival on March 21 is still being held, organizers said Tuesday. Gov. Henry McMaster has said the public should not change their routines as long they are healthy and follow proper hygiene.

Caslen said he worked with a university coronavirus taskforce and communicated with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control in making the decision to change classes.

Caslen also worked with USC faculty leadership in finalizing the plans after word about extending spring break was first shared late Tuesday without their input.

"This is the best plan we can put forward with what we know now," USC Faculty Senate chairman Mark Cooper said.

Caslen called discouraging 32,000 students from returning to the Columbia campus the "best measured approach to prevent a high risk situation and is an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus."

"Because of the efficient way (coronavirus) spreads, it demands of us, all of us in the university community a commitment to the public good like we have rarely been asked to observe," Caslen wrote to the campus community. "In this spirit, we humbly seek a devotion by everyone involved to rise to this occasion by practicing a flexibility, a sensitivity, and a creativity with how we all approach our instruction and go about our work serving students and each other."

Here is a summary of USC Columbia campus changes:

• Classes and campus events canceled for the week after spring break — March 16-22

• Face-to-face classes suspended from March 23-April 3 and move to online instruction

• Campus offices, dorms and food service remain open