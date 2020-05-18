USC alters fall schedule, considers program and pay cuts in coronavirus response

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina unveiled an altered class schedule that cancels fall break and ends in-person classes at Thanksgiving to keep an expected second wave of the coronavirus off campus.

The Columbia campus also will hold online classes on typical school holidays of Labor Day and Election Day, to help manage what is expected to be a challenging semester.

The schedule changes come as the state's largest college considers how to respond to a revenue shortfall from the COVID-19 outbreak that has stricken nearly 9,000 South Carolinians, killing close to 400, over the past 2½ months. USC has estimated losses of up to $40 million from the spring and summer semesters, including refunds for dorms and food when classes shifted online.

But losses are expected to get worse because the pandemic will impact fall enrollment on the campus of over 30,000 students.

The university faces revenue cuts "about twice as large as we faced in 2008" when the country went through a massive recession, Mark Cooper, USC's Columbia Faculty Senate chairman, wrote to senators last week.

"In addition to hiring freezes and across-the-board reductions, we can anticipate furloughs, with sharper cuts for high-income administrators," he wrote. "To manage the anticipated longer-term consequences of enrollment declines, however, we may also be forced to close or reorganize academic programs."

USC President Bob Caslen asked faculty leaders to form a committee to review possible program changes, Cooper wrote. Changes would come next year at the earliest. The university has not issued any formal announcements about staff pay other than a halt on some raises. Most new hiring and travel has stopped.

Nearly two weeks ago, USC announced plans to have students return in the fall after closing the campus in March when COVID-19 began spreading widely. The school put classes online after spring break out of concern that returning students and faculty would spread the virus to 30 percent of the campus.

USC has been ahead of other state colleges in announcing plans to change classes during the outbreak. The revised fall schedule announced late Sunday night on the university's website caught some students and staff off guard. The spring semester ended less than two weeks ago.

USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said the scheduled was released Sunday "because (student) advising starts soon. (We) need to give students a heads up before they start course selection for the fall.”

The new schedule was approved by a task force of university administrators, faculty and students as well as USC's public health experts, Caslen wrote in a letter posted on the school's website.

USC has not announced how it will handle in-person classes, living arrangements or large gatherings when classes begin Aug. 20, though Caslen has mentioned having students live alone in many dorm rooms and limit seating in classes. One residence hall will be set aside to quarantine sick students.

Caslen has said everyone would be tested for the coronavirus when they return to campus. USC also will have plans to go back to online classes if a second wave of infections hits the state.

In addition to limiting the spread of virus by reducing travel of faculty and students, having classes over the planned fall break on Oct. 15-16 will help accelerate in-person instruction, Caslen said.

"I realize that students and faculty look forward to getting away and recharging in the middle of the semester, and I appreciate that many of you will not be pleased with the decision to cancel fall break," Caslen said. "These changes are part of the new normal that all of us must embrace. ... Most importantly, they reflect our top priority: your health, safety and well-being."

In-person classes end on Nov. 24 ahead of Thanksgiving break because "our best current modelling predicts a spike in cases of COVID-19 at the beginning of December, which also will likely coincide with traditional flu season," Caslen wrote.

Classes and final exams will go online after Thanksgiving.

Cooper said faculty will work in "resting points" for students to accommodate the accelerated pace of fall classes. Students and faculty will need to get ready for a new rhythm.

"The fall of 2020 is going to be weird no matter what — social distancing, face coverings and no large gatherings," he said.

USC has little control over what happens off campus. Caslen said during the town hall he was pleased there was no large outbreak of infections among the more than 11,000 students who remained in Columbia during the spring semester after classes went online.

Still, state health leaders expressed concern about a spike in infections after seeing students in the popular Five Points bar district standing close together without masks. Caslen called Five Points his No. 1 concern and is speaking with Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin about solutions.

Caslen trusts students will police themselves to follow responsible behavior.

"We're hoping our students rise to the occasion," he said. "I'm confident they will."