US Rep. Joe Cunningham, recovered from the coronavirus, agrees to donate blood plasma

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, a Democrat who represents South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, will donate his blood plasma to help patients who are struggling to fight the potentially deadly coronavirus.

The congressman, who lives on James Island, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March and has since recovered. His symptoms were mild and he did not require hospitalization.

Doctors are hopeful that blood plasma from recovered patients like Cunningham will be useful in treating people whose symptoms are potentially severe.

The blood plasma of recovered patients often contains antibodies that can fight the disease. The Medical University of South Carolina announced this week it has started to perform blood plasma transfusions for some hospitalized patients. Hospitals in Charleston and around the state are actively seeking donors who have already recovered from COVID-19.

Cunningham meets the requirements for a donor: He had a confirmed positive coronavirus test and has been symptom-free for at least 28 days.

The plasma from one donor may be used to help up to four other patients. Cunningham, who is running for reelection this year, is expected to donate his plasma soon, but hasn't set a date. Rebecca Drago, a spokeswoman for his office, confirmed he would likely set the appointment for sometime next week.

Meanwhile, walk-in clinics across the Lowcountry are increasingly offering antibody testing for patients who want to find out if they have already been infected with COVID-19.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Dr. John Wrangle, an immunologist at MUSC, said these tests aren't perfect.

A positive antibody test would not necessarily indicate a person is immune to the coronavirus. In fact, a positive test may suggest the patient is still actively infected.

Similarly, a negative antibody test doesn't rule out the possibility that the patient was infected as some point.

"There's clearly a role for these tests," Wrangle said. But, he added, "How do you counsel the patient to interpret the results?"

Antibodies peak and fall during and after an infection, Wrangle said, and a person who was infected with the coronavirus several weeks or months ago might not test positive for those antibodies anymore.