US Attorney expects spike in coronavirus-related scams to hit SC in next month

As health care facilities across the Palmetto State prepare for a projected surge in cases of the novel coronavirus, South Carolina's top federal prosecutor is expecting a surge of another kind — in fraud.

Scams and get-rich schemes have cropped up across the country and in many of the states more heavily impacted by the virus to date, ranging from fake tests to detect COVID-19 to hoarding of personal protective medical equipment. Charleston has already seen one vaccine-related scam, with a letter offering College of Charleston students $5,000 to participate in a fake trial.

In response, U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy, mimicking efforts nationwide, launched the South Carolina COVID Strike Team to collect and respond to leads related to fraudulent coronavirus activity. He said reports started pouring in almost immediately, though none have reached the courts yet and remain under investigation.

At the urging of the U.S. Department of Justice, McCoy, who took office last week, and other U.S. attorneys will pursue the prosecution and investigation of coronavirus fraud schemes, hoarding, and price gouging. Based on the models developed in virus hotspots, he expects prevalence of those scams to peak in the next three to four weeks.

The COVID Strike Team is made up of federal and state law enforcement officers, as well as personnel from the Internal Revenue Service, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Drug Enforcement Administration.

Offenders often feel emboldened during times of crisis, McCoy said.

And with stay at home orders, people are spending more time online and on social media looking for comfort and answers, where they're more likely to fall victim.

“It is a sad truth that criminals are always willing to take advantage of every opportunity to prey on the most vulnerable,” McCoy said. “In these unprecedented times, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and its federal, state, and local partners remain vigilant, and we will prosecute those who take advantage of Americans during this pandemic.”

To date, the majority of South Carolina-based reports that have come in have been related to hoarding and the price gouging, McCoy said.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson's office has received about 600 price gouging reports since the start of the crisis, about six times the number of cases reported three weeks ago, spokesman Robert Kittle said.

But prosecution of price gouging is rare, even in South Carolina where natural disasters such as hurricanes rip the coast annually, inciting states of emergency and accompanying price protections.

"Some complaints we can’t do anything with because there are no specifics," Kittle said.

The state's top prosecutor needs specific items and prices.

"Others we know right off the bat are not price gouging, but are normal market fluctuations. The few that look like they could be price gouging, we’ll have local law enforcement investigate and report back to us," Kittle said.

Wilson's office usually has to wait until an emergency is over before investigating as law enforcement is in response mode.

"Since this one is so long and law enforcement is not tied up with evacuations or traffic control, we’re going to have local law enforcement start investigating as soon as possible," Kittle said.

Three weeks ago, Wilson's office reported 35 tips of price gouging on toilet paper, 27 on sanitizers, and smaller numbers on food, gas, water, medicine, face masks and virus testing kits.

Kittle does not have the latest breakdown by item or location but said sanitizers, food and masks make up the majority being reported now.

While prices may be higher, Kittle said state law’s standard for gouging is “unconscionable.” McCoy said the federal standard mirrors that of the state,"so far above market price as to be unreasonable."

McCoy's office said the majority of hoarders and scammers have concentrated on a single state at a time, but all reports are being added to a federal database for tracking should criminals move across state lines.

S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs has not received any scam reports yet, according to Administrator Carri Grube Lybarker, though they're anticipated to arise in the future.

Members of the public can report suspected coronavirus fraud by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline 866-720-5721 or by emailing disaster@leo.gov.

As part of the relief package passed by Congress, local law enforcement can also apply for a portion of $850 million set aside to help them fight these crimes.