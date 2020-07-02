Understand SC: Why face mask mandates are spreading across SC this week

While health officials urging South Carolinians to wear masks in public is nothing new, mandatory masking ordinances in the state are.

Greenville made the first move when it required people to wear masks in retail stores, groceries and pharmacies on June 23. Columbia followed suit with an ordinance that took effect June 26. Charleston's mask-wearing rule officially began Wednesday.

And Myrtle Beach — the state's most popular tourism destination and a place that's been called out by at least four states linking outbreaks to residents' vacations there — will consider a mask ordinance later today.

During our last episode that focused on mask-wearing, which we recorded just before the Memorial Day holiday weekend, we discussed how health officials were worried their guidance was being ignored.

A large portion of South Carolinians were going to grocery stores, recently-reopened restaurants and other places without face coverings.

Now, the state's coronavirus case numbers have been breaking records at a rapid pace, leading about 30 cities and counties to pass rules that make not wearing a mask an offense punishable with a fine.

We talked with Columbia bureau chief Andy Shain and data producer Bryan Brusee who teamed up this week for a comprehensive look at the masking ordinances being adopted across the state. And, later on in the show, food and beverage reporter Dave Infante talks us through proper mask-wearing processes at bars and restaurants.

Our discussion also covers why we don't have a statewide mask mandate, just how bad these rising case numbers are and how and why we present COVID-19 data on our frequently-updated dashboard.

Listen now to find out.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that explains important issues in our state as well as the context that gives it meaning. Hosts Emily Williams and J. Emory Parker use the reporting resources and knowledge of the newspaper to help you better understand our state.

How to listen:

Related reading: