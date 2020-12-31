Understand SC: What it's like to fight COVID on the front line in South Carolina

Health care workers had a view of the battle against COVID-19 in South Carolina unlike any other: right on the front line.

Those workers are The Post and Courier's Newsmakers of the Year.

They've risked their lives for months to care for people sick with COVID-19. They work 12-hour shifts wearing layers of plastic, masks and face shields. They became the last and only companions to people who died of the virus, unable to be surrounded by family in their final moments.

Without actually being there, it may be difficult to understand what health care workers have experienced this year.

This week on the podcast, Dr. Kent Stock, an infectious disease physician at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, shared what hospital workers witnessed as they fought the novel coronavirus this year. Stock spoke about what it was like to treat patients during the region's summer surge, how this year affected him and his colleagues and what his concerns are for the beginning of 2021 as cases and positivity rates for the virus continue to be high in South Carolina.

We also revisit a few moments from this podcast from throughout the year, featuring some of 2020's big newsmakers, like a well-timed conversation on the significance of a statue's removal in Charleston and a reflection on the year of protests and calls for change from a newly-elected sheriff intent on reform.

Listen now to hear our interview with Dr. Stock and highlights from a year of helping you Understand SC.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams and edited by Emily Williams.

