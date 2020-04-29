You are the owner of this article.
Understand SC: What it will take to reopen the state after COVID-19

News about the coronavirus pandemic in South Carolina can change at a rapid pace. 

When we recorded this podcast early Tuesday afternoon, it was believed that the state had reached its peak of deaths caused by the coronavirus earlier this month. Health officials were cautiously optimistic that the state's disease curve was starting to flatten. 

Just a few hours later, it was reported that 15 South Carolinians with COVID-19 had died on Monday, the highest number of patient deaths since the pandemic reached the state. 

While many restrictions put in place to slow the virus's spread, including a stay-at-home order and mandated closures for some businesses, remain in place, other measures have recently been lifted. 

Retail stores and public beach access points were allowed to open last week. South Carolina's 47 state parks plan to reopen this Friday. And Gov. Henry McMaster has assembled a team he's called "accelerateSC" to help advise on the reopening of the state. 

Health editor Lauren Sausser and Columbia bureau chief Andy Shain joined us to talk about how South Carolina's outbreak compares to other states, why some restrictions have been lifted and what McMaster's next move may be. 

We also have some insight on a new treatment for COVID-19 patients that's being used in the Charleston area and how South Carolinians who have recently recovered from the virus may be able to help. Listen to find out. 

Emily Williams is a business reporter at The Post and Courier, covering tourism and employment. She also writes the Business Headlines newsletter, which is published twice a week. Before moving to Charleston, her byline appeared in The Boston Globe.

