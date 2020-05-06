You are the owner of this article.
Understand SC: What coronavirus has done to Charleston's famous food and beverage scene

Restaurants have become a marker of sorts during the coronavirus pandemic. They were among the first businesses to close, and the first to announce mass layoffs. 

Diners have seen their favorite spots pivot to takeout or wait out the crisis. Some restaurants have already shuttered for good

Bars, limited to selling beer and wine to-go, have scrounged for other ways to bring in revenue. The state's craft brewers warned drinkers that they can't last much longer without help.  

This week, South Carolina restaurants made the first step to reopen: Patio dining was allowed to resume, and eager patrons flocked to outdoor tables

Dining rooms will eventually follow suit and the industry will be faced with a challenging transition. How soon is too soon to reopen? Will some spots stick to takeout only? What does a bar look like in a time of social distancing? 

Food editor and chief critic Hanna Raskin and food and beverage reporter Dave Infante joined us for a discussion about how the health crisis has impacted Charleston's dining scene, what plans the industry has for reopening and which changes will likely linger post-pandemic. Listen to find out.

