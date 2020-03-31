Understand SC: How the coronavirus has escalated in SC and what could come next

A lot has changed since we last discussed the coronavirus on this podcast.

When we recorded our special COVID-19 episode on March 11, South Carolina had only a few confirmed cases of the novel strain of coronavirus. That number has now swelled to more than 1,000, and all of our lives have changed.

Health editor Lauren Sausser and health and business reporter Mary Katherine Wildeman joined us again — this time virtually since most of our newsroom is working from home — to talk about how the pandemic has escalated in South Carolina and what might come in the weeks ahead.

We also addressed some questions we've heard from readers about who is getting tested for COVID-19, how prepared our hospitals may be and what local and state officials have done to help slow the virus's spread. Listen to find out.

