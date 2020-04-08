You are the owner of this article.
Understand SC: How the coronavirus created a 'new normal' for education

All students, from kindergarten to college, are affected

  • Updated

Students, teachers and parents across South Carolina have been adjusting to a "new normal."

Most colleges canceled in-person classes for the rest of the semester, and K-12 students in the state will be learning from home at least through April 30. With those changes come a slew of new challenges, from coordinating virtual lectures on Zoom to making sure students from low-income households still have access to free lunches. 

Education reporter Jenna Schiferl joined us — virtually, just like last week, since our reporters are working from home — to talk about how coronavirus closures have affected every level of education in South Carolina.

We also spoke directly with one Charleston parent to see how she and her eight-year-old son have been navigating the transition to remote learning. Listen to find out. 

Reach Emily Williams at 843-937-5553. Follow her on Twitter @emilye_williams.

Emily Williams is a business reporter at The Post and Courier, covering tourism and employment. She also writes the Business Headlines newsletter, which is published twice a week. Before moving to Charleston, her byline appeared in The Boston Globe.

