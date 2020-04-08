Understand SC: How the coronavirus created a 'new normal' for education

Students, teachers and parents across South Carolina have been adjusting to a "new normal."

Most colleges canceled in-person classes for the rest of the semester, and K-12 students in the state will be learning from home at least through April 30. With those changes come a slew of new challenges, from coordinating virtual lectures on Zoom to making sure students from low-income households still have access to free lunches.

Education reporter Jenna Schiferl joined us — virtually, just like last week, since our reporters are working from home — to talk about how coronavirus closures have affected every level of education in South Carolina.

We also spoke directly with one Charleston parent to see how she and her eight-year-old son have been navigating the transition to remote learning. Listen to find out.

How to listen:

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Related reading: