Understand SC: How COVID-19 changed the holidays in South Carolina

Like so many parts of 2020, the holiday season looks different this year.

High COVID-19 case numbers have led health experts to warn people that doing many of things strongly associated with the season — hopping on a flight to see family, gathering in church, sharing a meal inside with people you love — comes with the risk of contracting and spreading coronavirus.

This week, we're looking at the ways the pandemic has changed this time of year in South Carolina.

Military and politics reporter Thomas Novelly tracks how Fort Jackson sent 6,000 soldiers home to see their families over the holidays, a difficult task even before factoring in safety concerns during the pandemic.

Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr., who writes about religious communities in the Lowcountry, explains the difficult question that pastors have faced this season: whether to host in-person services for Christmas.

And food editor and chief critic Hanna Raskin talks about one of the tangible ways that the loss of loved ones to COVID-19 will be felt: the absence of the beloved dishes those relatives made at this year's holiday table.

Listen now, and have a safe and happy holiday.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams and Gavin McIntyre and edited by Emily Williams and Matt Rasnic.

