Understand SC: COVID-19 cases rising rapidly; first vaccine doses expected soon

The number of coronavirus cases being reported in South Carolina is rising, and health officials are pleading with residents to take precautions.

At the same time, states are readying themselves to receive the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, a hopeful sign of an eventual end to the health crisis.

But an end is still pretty far off, health experts say. It will likely be months until a vaccine is widely available in South Carolina.

Meanwhile, the state's task now is quelling its spiking case numbers. For the six days leading up to Wednesday, more than 2,000 new cases were recorded each day, and over 1,200 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an assistant professor with the Medical University of South Carolina's infectious diseases faculty, answers our questions about how spread in South Carolina compares to other parts of the U.S., how the new coronavirus vaccine works and why this isn't the time to ease up on COVID-19 precautions.

Reporter MK Wildeman gives an update on the vaccine doses expected to come to the Palmetto State, and Jerrel Floyd shares his reporting on a new study that aims learn more about how COVID-19 affects the brain.

Listen now to learn more about the state of the pandemic in our state.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams and Gavin McIntyre and edited by Emily Williams.

How to listen:

Related reading: