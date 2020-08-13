Understand SC: After Isaias, a look ahead at the rest of the 2020 hurricane season

Last week, Hurricane Isaias brushed past the Lowcountry but left a mess in the Grand Strand. And while it didn't prompt evacuations or major panic, the storm was a clear reminder of the kind of hurricane season that's been brewing in the Atlantic Ocean.

It was the earliest "I" storm on record, meaning eight other named storms had already formed before it this year. During a typical year, named storms would only be on the letter "B" by early August. This week, a tenth storm, Josephine, formed, but it's not expected to pose a threat to the Palmetto State.

Isaias's arrival on Aug. 3 made 2020 the sixth straight year that a tropical storm has affected South Carolina's coast.

It traced a similar path to a couple close calls for the Charleston area in recent years: Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Dorian last year.

Senior projects reporter Tony Bartelme and reporter Chloe Johnson, who writes about the coastal environment and climate change, were able to offer some insight on how climate change factors into storm strength and speed and what could be ahead in the months of hurricane season yet to come.

We also talked about how the pandemic could play into evacuation plans if South Carolina ends up in the potential path of a larger storm this year — and what we should be considering now so that we're prepared.

Listen now to find out.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that explains important issues in our state as well as the context that gives it meaning. Host Emily Williams uses the reporting resources and knowledge of the newspaper to help you better understand our state.

How to listen:

