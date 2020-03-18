Uncertainty surrounding SC school closures, testing causes headaches for high schoolers

Statewide school closures as a result of the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus have the potential to impact almost every facet of South Carolina students’ lives — everything from college admission requirements to high school proms.

For some students, learning from home is a minor inconvenience. But for others, especially those beginning to transition from high school to college, these widespread and prolonged school closures can bring a lot of uncertainty and anxiety.

“I am nervous that this whole thing will go to graduation and through prom and through all the last moments I would have with all of my peers at school. I’m hoping that won’t happen, but right now we don’t know anything,” said Caroline Stringfellow, a senior at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.

S.C. Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown said the agency is already brainstorming what can be done at the state level to offset some of the snags that a multi-week school closure can cause.

"Obviously, there are some things that will have to be a bit more unorthodox, in terms of college admissions and scholarships and that kind of stuff, that we're going to have to work through," Brown said.

Some things, like the number of required "seat time" hours students must get in school each year, is one regulation that can be waived by the S.C. Board of Education, Brown said.

Others, like a state law that mandates South Carolina students have 180 instructional days every school year, might need legislative approval in order to waive.

But the state board can set aside "a fair amount" of school-related regulations without any need for the General Assembly to act, Brown said.

"You’re only a high school senior once in your life. The waivers are something certainly something they can bring to us and it would be something we’d seriously consider," said board member Larry Kobrovsky. "We'll weigh these other things and try to bring as much certainty to people's lives as we can under the circumstances, and all the waivers will come to us and we’ll use our collective wisdom, hopefully, to do the right thing and let people move on with their lives to the extent that is possible."

The state Department of Education is also working with the S.C. Commission on Higher Education to iron out the details of some collegiate considerations that may need to be adjusted as a result of school closure.

"Colleges look at GPA; they look at ACT and SAT. They look at the rigor of your course schedule," Brown said, referring to two popular standardized tests colleges use to judge applicants. "Those are all things that are taking consideration. And, obviously, we're at a time where there’s not access to ACT and SAT right now. ... There's a lot of different things that'll need to be addressed."

Earlier this week, the College Board, the organization responsible for administering the SAT, announced that the exam has been canceled through May. The organization is also weighing options for administering an online version of Advanced Placement exams.

"We’re all affected by it. Colleges and universities, as well. If students can’t take the SAT, then, obviously, they're going to have to relax some admission requirements or push back deadlines. I mean, this is going to set off a chain reaction," said Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, who has a freshman at Academic Magnet High School in Charleston County.

Senn said, she wouldn’t be surprised if the 180-day instructional day issue came up before legislators in the future.

"At the end of the day, we're just going to have to assess whether (online instruction) was good enough, or whether they're going to have to continue on into the summer," she said.

Many seniors are concerned that the coronavirus pandemic will cause students to miss important milestones in their life.

Nolan Hunter, a senior at Blythewood High School in Columbia, said the stress and uncertainty surrounding school closures has had an impact on her mental health.

"It’s been rough. I've cried a good amount of times about it," she said. She bought her prom dress on Friday, just two days before Gov. Henry McMaster announced all schools would close through at least the end of the month to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. While her school's prom hasn't been canceled yet, "the odds of it still happening are super slim," she said.

Hunter worried that the school closures could go on longer and that she might not be able to go back to school in-person before graduation.

Brown said he hopes to have more answers on what specific regulations the department will ask board members to waive sometime in the next two weeks.