Two-thirds of SC's 65 and older population have been vaccinated against COVID-19

In the nearly four months since shots first became available to South Carolina's oldest residents, about two-thirds of state residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

That spells good news for taking down the disease's death toll in South Carolina. The older you are, the greater the risk of dying from COVID-19; only 13 percent of South Carolinians who have died as a result of COVID-19 were under 60.

That said, people of all ages have caught COVID-19, and people age 21 to 30 account for the greatest portion of cases, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

By contrast, roughly one-third of South Carolina's population 18 and older has been fully vaccinated. While people 70 and older were among the first to be eligible for a shot in mid-January, everyone 16 and up has been eligible since March 31.

With appointments available across the state, South Carolina public health officials are now expressing concern about motivating the youngest age groups to get vaccinated.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 307 confirmed, 132 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 479,940 confirmed, 96,016 probable.

Percent positive: 4.6 percent.

New deaths reported: 2 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,309 confirmed, 1,126 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 67 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 41st among U.S. states in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 26, according to the CDC.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (50), Spartanburg County (29) and York County (29) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 22 new cases on April 27, while Berkeley County had 16 and Dorchester County had nine.

Deaths

Both confirmed deaths were in patients age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 488 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 27, 126 were in the ICU and 63 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The CDC is officially recommending that people can safely be outside without wearing a mask if they are fully vaccinated.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they've received either the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Large outdoor events and crowded venues are exceptions to the new guidance, according to the CDC. Find a full list of the CDC's recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.